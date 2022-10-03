Talbot County Emergency Services, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Division has a new tool in its toolbox – an ultrasound machine on each of the ambulances in its fleet. Talbot EMS approached the Talbot Paramedic Foundation about supporting this new and exciting pilot project for the state of Maryland and they agreed. Talbot County paramedics started using the technology in the field in the summer of 2022.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO