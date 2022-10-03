ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

The Dispatch

Officials Advocate For Route 589 Work

SNOW HILL– Local officials stressed the need for improvements to Route 589 during an annual meeting with Maryland Department of Transportation representatives. On Tuesday, officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) shared an annual update with the Worcester County Commissioners. The commissioners used the opportunity to advocate for long-needed Route 589 improvements.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Snow Hill transfer station to close temporarily for renovations

SNOW HILL, Md. – Starting November 7th, the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be closed to the public for approximately 90 days while repairs and upgrades are made to the facility. We’re told the center’s existing wooden bulkheads have reached the end of their life and will...
SNOW HILL, MD
WBOC

Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Local state of emergency canceled in Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – The Town of Chincoteague has rescinded the local state of emergency previously issued due to weather conditions. Operations in the town have returned to normal. Winds will remain breezy through Wednesday, and rain showers with occasional periods of heavy rain can be expected. Tides are forecast...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Department of Emergency Medical Services Introduces Ultrasound on County Ambulances

Talbot County Emergency Services, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Division has a new tool in its toolbox – an ultrasound machine on each of the ambulances in its fleet. Talbot EMS approached the Talbot Paramedic Foundation about supporting this new and exciting pilot project for the state of Maryland and they agreed. Talbot County paramedics started using the technology in the field in the summer of 2022.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Liz Miller
WMDT.com

DAF Tank decision made in Wicomico County

WICOMICO CO., Md. – On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted 5 to 2 in order to limit DAF tanks in the county. The tanks have come under fire recently due to the widespread foul odor that has caused many residents to claim it is negatively affecting their lives.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Some Ocean City roads are closed due to remnants of Hurricane Ian

In Ocean City, a number of roadways are still shut down on Tuesday due to coastal flooding. Second Seventh Street and parts of Philadelphia Avenue are closed to drivers. The remnants of Hurricane Ian left behind flooding along the boardwalk, where crews used heavy equipment to push the sand off the boardwalk Monday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware beaches recovering from Ian

A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials. "A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Coastal Storm Flooding, High Waves and Wind Through Tuesday

High Winds and Significant Coastal Flooding Expected Through Tuesday. Ocean City, Maryland – (October 2, 2022): The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a Coastal Flood Warning as remnants of Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring widespread rain and increasing, gusty winds through Tuesday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather

LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Increase in Invasive Moth Found in Sussex County

DOVER, Del.– Hundreds of acres of defoliation has been found by the Delaware Forest Service near the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths. DFS officials said that this year, 825 acres of defoliation was detected as compared to 2021 with only about 12...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

