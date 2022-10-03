Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Officials Advocate For Route 589 Work
SNOW HILL– Local officials stressed the need for improvements to Route 589 during an annual meeting with Maryland Department of Transportation representatives. On Tuesday, officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) shared an annual update with the Worcester County Commissioners. The commissioners used the opportunity to advocate for long-needed Route 589 improvements.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. residents urged to take measures to protect themselves from coastal storm
SNOW HILL, Md. – As Worcester County experiences a coastal storm with flooding, rain, and wind, officials are urging residents to implement common-sense measures to protect themselves from the storm. From mid-day Monday through Tuesday morning, areas along the bay and coast will likely experience moderate to major flooding...
WMDT.com
Snow Hill transfer station to close temporarily for renovations
SNOW HILL, Md. – Starting November 7th, the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be closed to the public for approximately 90 days while repairs and upgrades are made to the facility. We’re told the center’s existing wooden bulkheads have reached the end of their life and will...
WBOC
Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center to Temporarily Close in November
SNOW HILL, Md. - Starting next month. the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be temporarily closed for 90 days as repairs and upgrades are made to the waste & recycling center. The Worcester County Commissioners announced that, starting November 7th, the facility on Holly Road will close while...
WMDT.com
MDOT shares FY23 Consolidated Transportation Program with Worcester Co. officials
SNOW HILL, Md. – Tuesday, members of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) stopped in Worcester County to highlight priorities for Fiscal Year 2023. “It’s really great to hear the feedback from our county leaders and our statewide elected officials about the transportation plan...
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
WMDT.com
Local state of emergency canceled in Chincoteague
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – The Town of Chincoteague has rescinded the local state of emergency previously issued due to weather conditions. Operations in the town have returned to normal. Winds will remain breezy through Wednesday, and rain showers with occasional periods of heavy rain can be expected. Tides are forecast...
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Department of Emergency Medical Services Introduces Ultrasound on County Ambulances
Talbot County Emergency Services, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Division has a new tool in its toolbox – an ultrasound machine on each of the ambulances in its fleet. Talbot EMS approached the Talbot Paramedic Foundation about supporting this new and exciting pilot project for the state of Maryland and they agreed. Talbot County paramedics started using the technology in the field in the summer of 2022.
WMDT.com
DAF Tank decision made in Wicomico County
WICOMICO CO., Md. – On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted 5 to 2 in order to limit DAF tanks in the county. The tanks have come under fire recently due to the widespread foul odor that has caused many residents to claim it is negatively affecting their lives.
WBAL Radio
Some Ocean City roads are closed due to remnants of Hurricane Ian
In Ocean City, a number of roadways are still shut down on Tuesday due to coastal flooding. Second Seventh Street and parts of Philadelphia Avenue are closed to drivers. The remnants of Hurricane Ian left behind flooding along the boardwalk, where crews used heavy equipment to push the sand off the boardwalk Monday.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware beaches recovering from Ian
A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials. "A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Cape May – Lewes Ferry cancels all Tuesday departures due to weather
LEWES, Del. – Due to ongoing rough seas and high winds, the Cape May – Lewes Ferry has canceled the first two round trips Tuesday morning. Departures at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. from Cape May are canceled, while the 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Lewes departures have been canceled.
WBOC
Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
oceancity.com
Coastal Storm Flooding, High Waves and Wind Through Tuesday
High Winds and Significant Coastal Flooding Expected Through Tuesday. Ocean City, Maryland – (October 2, 2022): The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a Coastal Flood Warning as remnants of Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring widespread rain and increasing, gusty winds through Tuesday.
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather
LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
WMDT.com
Endless Summer Cruisin event rolls back to Ocean City, organizers expect big crowds
OCEAN CITY, Md.- All roads are leading to Ocean City this weekend as the 25th annual Endless Summer Cruisin event is rolling back to the resort town. The event will include several car shows and vendors lined at the convention center and inlet parking lots. Organizers say that registrations have...
delawarepublic.org
Milford city council considers loitering ordinance amid discussions about panhandling
Milford City Council is considering whether to pursue an ordinance that would indirectly prohibit people from panhandling on road medians near intersections. When searching for a way to respond to the increasing number of people asking for money at Milford intersections, the city looked elsewhere in Delaware for a viable model.
WBOC
Increase in Invasive Moth Found in Sussex County
DOVER, Del.– Hundreds of acres of defoliation has been found by the Delaware Forest Service near the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths. DFS officials said that this year, 825 acres of defoliation was detected as compared to 2021 with only about 12...
