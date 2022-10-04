Scarily accurate Star Wars Andor action figures revealed

Hyper-detailed Star Wars Andor action figures are on the way, along with an awesome moment from The Mandalorian

Spookily accurate Star Wars Andor action figures are on the way, and one of the coolest moments from The Mandalorian has also been immortalized as a Star Wars The Vintage Collection set (it's probably the most badass addition to the range in a while).

Shown off during Hasbro Pulse Con, both of these were unveiled alongside a wealth of new toys from across the saga. And because we mean a lot, we've collected the most attention-grabbing ones here for you to feast your eyes on. As well as the Mandalorian set and those Star Wars Andor action figures, that includes a revised Return of the Jedi range for the film's 40th anniversary (with a pretty epic Han Solo and a smol but fierce Wicket).

Seeing as some of these are available to pre-order right now, we've also listed where you can get your hands on them ahead of launch. Although they won't arrive in time to serve as Star Wars gifts for yourself or someone else this Holiday (most arrive in Spring 2023), it's a good idea to purchase any you want now to avoid them from selling out. That's already starting to happen with Pulse Con's Indiana Jones figures, so consider yourself warned.

Andor

Most of the Andor action figures fall under the Star Wars The Black Series banner. That means they're hyper-detailed figures - almost eerily so, as if they're the actors in miniature - with a range of accessories and multiple articulation points that stand at six inches tall. The range includes miniature versions of Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, Rebel leader Mon Mothma, Bix Caleen, and B2EMO.

A couple of Andor figures from The Vintage Collection were shown off as well, though. Besides Cassian, we're also getting a Vel Sartha figure wielding what is basically a space AK-47.

You can pre-order all of the above from Zavvi (opens in new tab) or Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab), and prices range from $19.99 to around $25. They're set to come out between May 1 and August 1, 2023.

Andor action figures | From $19.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Available May 1 / August 1 2023 - You can now pre-order your hands on super-detailed action figures of Andor, Mon Mothma, Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen, Vel Sartha, and a double-pack with B2EMO. However, it's worth nothing that there are two different kinds here: six-inch Black Series figures for $24.99 each (due in August), or smaller three-inch Vintage Collection toys at $19.99 (releasing next May). There are fewer Vintage Collection figures, but that will probably change in time.

UK price: From £19.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

The Rescue

This multi-pack features Mando's season two battle with the Dark Troopers and Moff Gideon on his mission to rescue Grogu. Although Bo Katan and co aren't included, it does come complete with the ability to display him spearing droids through the head, firing rockets at them, and/or setting them on fire. It is, in a word, glorious.

Part of The Vintage Collection (a range that features smaller action figures and scale vehicles), this set will land on shelves this January 1, 2023. It's available to pre-order now for $74.99 from Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab), or £111.99 if you're based in the UK (opens in new tab). Because it's a Pulse exclusive, you won't find it anywhere else.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Rescue | $74.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available January 1, 2023 - This boxset is part diorama, part action figure collection, and all awesome. It gets you Mando (complete with rocket and flame thrower effects, not to mention his Beskar spear), Moff Gideon with the Darksaber, Grogu in cuffs, and a Dark Trooper that can be fitted with plastic fire. Seeing as it's a Pulse exclusive, you won't see it on sale anywhere else.

UK price:

Best of the rest

Those weren't the only announcements from Hasbro Pulse Con, of course; a wealth of toys spanning the entire Star Wars saga were also featured. That included a Vintage version of the Modal Nodes cantina band from A New Hope, Omega from The Bad Batch, and a collection of Return of the Jedi anniversary action figures.

When taken with the Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi, it's been a busy few days for the galaxy far, far away.

Return of the Jedi Anniversary Collection | From $24.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Available April, 2023 - With the original trilogy finale's 40th anniversary looming, it's no surprise to see some of its heroes remade in greater detail. You can pick up revised takes on Leia, Han Solo, Lando, Wicket the Ewok, and an Endor Scout Trooper.

UK price: From £25.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

The Vintage Collection Modal Nodes | $89.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available April 1 2023 - The famous Cantina band from A New Hope get the Vintage Collection treatment with this boxset, and it includes all members with their instruments. So far as we're aware, this is the first time they've been released together as a pack by Hasbro. However, because it's a Hasbro exclusive, you won't be able to get it anywhere other than via Pulse.

UK price: £91.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

