Fernley, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks police searching for suspect who robbed convenience store

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers are looking for the suspect in a robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Sparks Police responded to the 7-11 convenience store on 710 Baring Blvd., on Oct. 6 around 12:45 a.m. The suspect is described as a white...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Wadsworth man found guilty of stabbing man to death in 2018

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Wadsworth man was found guilty by a jury last week for murdering a man from Olinghouse in 2018, announced the Washoe County District Attorney on Thursday. 40-year-old Clayton Davis is facing the following:. Sentence term of 20 to 50 years.
WADSWORTH, NV
2news.com

Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows

Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police locate Elderly Woman who was reported missing

Carol has been located safe and she checks okay. -------------------------------------------------- Police need your help finding an 80-year-old Reno woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon. Carol Lynne Lara is white, approximately 5'9" tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Vehicle, motorcycle collide on East Prater Way; lanes reopened

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -8:53 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive. Several lanes are closed. The crash happened at about 7:55 p.m. Details of...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Seek Missing Elderly Woman

Police say Carol Lynne was last seen at the Silver Legacy on October 3. Police need your help finding an 80-year-old woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Seek 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect

Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning. Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerks were not hurt.
SPARKS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Two arrested for multiple mail theft, check fraud cases in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After months of investigation, the Reno Police Department (RPD) says they have arrested two people related to multiple mail theft, check and credit card fraud cases in the greater Reno area. On Thursday, Sept. 29., RPD along with the Douglas County...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges. 37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:. Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory. Possession of a Forged Instrument. Forgery, Identity Theft. Possession...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion

Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
GARDNERVILLE, NV

