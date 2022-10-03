Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
FOX Reno
Sparks police searching for suspect who robbed convenience store
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers are looking for the suspect in a robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Sparks Police responded to the 7-11 convenience store on 710 Baring Blvd., on Oct. 6 around 12:45 a.m. The suspect is described as a white...
FOX Reno
Wadsworth man found guilty of stabbing man to death in 2018
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Wadsworth man was found guilty by a jury last week for murdering a man from Olinghouse in 2018, announced the Washoe County District Attorney on Thursday. 40-year-old Clayton Davis is facing the following:. Sentence term of 20 to 50 years.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking residents keep an eye out for a missing elderly man who could be in the area of Andrea Way and the river. Richard is 5 foot 6 inches, 170 pounds and bald....
2news.com
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
2news.com
Reno Police locate Elderly Woman who was reported missing
Carol has been located safe and she checks okay. -------------------------------------------------- Police need your help finding an 80-year-old Reno woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon. Carol Lynne Lara is white, approximately 5'9" tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a...
KOLO TV Reno
Vehicle, motorcycle collide on East Prater Way; lanes reopened
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -8:53 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes have reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive. Several lanes are closed. The crash happened at about 7:55 p.m. Details of...
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Missing Elderly Woman
Police say Carol Lynne was last seen at the Silver Legacy on October 3. Police need your help finding an 80-year-old woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon.
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect
Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning. Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerks were not hurt.
FOX Reno
Man arrested for reckless driving, nearly hitting worker in Reno construction zone
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after speeding through a construction zone in Reno. The first incident happened on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near 14070 Red Rock Road. Workers on site reported to Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO)...
2news.com
Search Continues For Man Missing Out Of Lyon County
Richard was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office trying to identify credit card fraud suspects
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help with identifying credit card fraud suspects. The case began on Aug. 24 when two white men entered the Costco in Carson City. They distracted the victim and stole her purse.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
FOX Reno
Two arrested for multiple mail theft, check fraud cases in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After months of investigation, the Reno Police Department (RPD) says they have arrested two people related to multiple mail theft, check and credit card fraud cases in the greater Reno area. On Thursday, Sept. 29., RPD along with the Douglas County...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges. 37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:. Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory. Possession of a Forged Instrument. Forgery, Identity Theft. Possession...
3 takeaways from Mike Clark-Keith Lockard debate for Washoe County Commission District 2
Republican Mike Clark and Democrat Keith Lockard squared off in a debate Wednesday over election integrity, public safety, homelessness and growth. They are vying to see who will replace incumbent Bob Lucey in the Washoe County Commission's District 2 seat, which represents south Reno and Washoe Valley. ...
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
2news.com
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
