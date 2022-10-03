JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO