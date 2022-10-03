ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

“Jackson Strong”: New mural brings positive message to downtown area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mural to symbolize unity is being painted in downtown Jackson near High Street and North Lamar Street. The message reads “Jackson Strong” and was commissioned by the Live Impact Create Initiative, which is sponsored by Cerna, the Mississippi Arts Coalition and the Greater Jackson Arts Council. The project showcases some […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Pearl, MS
WJTV 12

National Night Out held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors from across the city came to the National Night Out on Tuesday, October 4. People living in the Shady Oaks neighborhood gathered Tuesday on the grounds of Shady Grove Church to help bring back a sense of community. Shady Oaks homeowners Associate President Sirena Wilson said this was a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October. If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus

JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that the Jackson water system has been stabilized, it is time to look at the longer-term plan to manage and maintain the water treatment and distribution operation. The smartest option would be for the Jackson City Council to approve turning over the system to the...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Festival#Midtown#Community Party#The Community Center All
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg citizen stands up to utility company

Two Vicksburg homeowners were shocked when they arrived home to see a giant hole in their front yard with no posted notice about work being done. Lori and Stan Collins pulled onto East Avenue after spending a week in Orange Beach celebrating their one-year anniversary. As they drove up to the front of their home they saw a professionally dug hole, about 3 feet by 5 feet, in their front yard.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations. The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. You...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
WJTV 12

Hinds County declines to apply for ARPA funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones said the county did not apply for the most recent round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. In this rounds, cities and counties were eligible for a one-to-one or a two-to-one funding match. According to Jones, sitting out this round could bring more money […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

TODAY: Here’s Thursday’s Mississippi State Fair schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is officially underway in Jackson. The celebration kicked off Thursday morning with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the fairgrounds. All food vendors, as well as the State Fair Ag Expo, are now open. Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
pelahatchienews.com

Trail of Terror at Yogi Bear

Yogi Bear on the Lake in Pelahatchie has held a scary themed trail for years. Yogi Bear and the rest are ready to scare on their Trail of Terror on October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Call 601-854-6621 for more scary details. Adding comment means accepting the rules and...
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WJTV 12

What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy