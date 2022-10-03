Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
More than 2 million lights planned for Mississippi Christmas drive-thru display this holiday
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the Brandon Amphitheater is transformed into a vibrant drive-thru, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, November 18, 2022, through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now. Produced by Family Entertainment Live and presented by WLBT,...
“Jackson Strong”: New mural brings positive message to downtown area
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mural to symbolize unity is being painted in downtown Jackson near High Street and North Lamar Street. The message reads “Jackson Strong” and was commissioned by the Live Impact Create Initiative, which is sponsored by Cerna, the Mississippi Arts Coalition and the Greater Jackson Arts Council. The project showcases some […]
WAPT
Saturday will be last day Richard's Disposal will collect garbage in Jackson, city says
JACKSON, Miss. — Richard's Disposal will stop collecting garbage in Jackson as of Saturday, according to a statement from city officials. John Walker, the attorney for Richard's Disposal, said earlier Thursday that there was a strong possibility that garbage collection for Jackson residents would cease. Walker said a motion...
WAPT
Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Night Out held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors from across the city came to the National Night Out on Tuesday, October 4. People living in the Shady Oaks neighborhood gathered Tuesday on the grounds of Shady Grove Church to help bring back a sense of community. Shady Oaks homeowners Associate President Sirena Wilson said this was a […]
Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October. If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal […]
WAPT
Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
WLBT
Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that the Jackson water system has been stabilized, it is time to look at the longer-term plan to manage and maintain the water treatment and distribution operation. The smartest option would be for the Jackson City Council to approve turning over the system to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg citizen stands up to utility company
Two Vicksburg homeowners were shocked when they arrived home to see a giant hole in their front yard with no posted notice about work being done. Lori and Stan Collins pulled onto East Avenue after spending a week in Orange Beach celebrating their one-year anniversary. As they drove up to the front of their home they saw a professionally dug hole, about 3 feet by 5 feet, in their front yard.
WLBT
Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
WLBT
ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations. The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hinds County declines to apply for ARPA funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones said the county did not apply for the most recent round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. In this rounds, cities and counties were eligible for a one-to-one or a two-to-one funding match. According to Jones, sitting out this round could bring more money […]
Hinds County supervisors shoot down pay raise for Public Works employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors shot down a proposed raise for Public Works employees. The supervisors voted 3-2 to deny the raise. Hinds County Public Works employees remain on strike due to their pay. Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said if supervisors approved the requested $300 raise for the […]
WLBT
TODAY: Here’s Thursday’s Mississippi State Fair schedule
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is officially underway in Jackson. The celebration kicked off Thursday morning with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the fairgrounds. All food vendors, as well as the State Fair Ag Expo, are now open. Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00...
WLBT
‘I was pretty upset’: Hinds Co. misses first deadline to get $17M for water infrastructure work
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Editor’s note: County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said Hinds County decided to submit the application in the spring and did not miss the deadline. A Hinds County supervisor says he’s looking into why the county missed its deadline to apply for millions of dollars in...
pelahatchienews.com
Trail of Terror at Yogi Bear
Yogi Bear on the Lake in Pelahatchie has held a scary themed trail for years. Yogi Bear and the rest are ready to scare on their Trail of Terror on October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Call 601-854-6621 for more scary details. Adding comment means accepting the rules and...
What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
vicksburgnews.com
Alex Lawson named as homecoming queen at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Vicksburg native Alex Lawson has been named as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College homecoming queen. Lawson is a cheerleader for MGCCC and announced over Facebook her recent selection as homecoming queen. Mississippi Gulf Coast CC will have its homecoming on Oc. 15.
WAPT
Jackson homeowner says he's complained about water leak for more than a year
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson homeowner claims he's been complaining about a water leak on his Belvedere Road property for more than a year, but the problem is still not fixed. There's water on the ground, but it's not from recent rain, but from a leaking water meter in Gene Dent's neighbor's backyard.
Comments / 0