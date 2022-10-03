ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Granby, CT

Amusing Planet

The Windham Frog Fight of 1754

Drive through the small town of Windham in Eastern Connecticut, United States, and you’ll wonder why the people here have a strange obsession with frogs. Many local businesses are named after frogs. You will see frogs in their logos, frogs graffiti painted on the walls and frog statues everywhere, including four large bronze pieces at the four corners of a bridge across the Willimantic River. Even the town’s official seal has a frog in it.
WINDHAM, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9

Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Local
Connecticut Government
City
East Granby, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend

Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Anthony’s was years in the making

ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Watch as Bear Wins Battle for Birdfeeder in Somers

A birdfeeder hanging from a shepherd hook outside a Somers residence is now the property of a determined bear after a bit of a battle. Robert Vargo shared a video that shows a bear using one of its paws to pull the hook down, then using its mouth to get a better hold.
SOMERS, CT
iheart.com

The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event

Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT
