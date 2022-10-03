Read full article on original website
Amusing Planet
The Windham Frog Fight of 1754
Drive through the small town of Windham in Eastern Connecticut, United States, and you’ll wonder why the people here have a strange obsession with frogs. Many local businesses are named after frogs. You will see frogs in their logos, frogs graffiti painted on the walls and frog statues everywhere, including four large bronze pieces at the four corners of a bridge across the Willimantic River. Even the town’s official seal has a frog in it.
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
westernmassnews.com
2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
wabi.tv
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Police: 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman attacked by stranger while exercising
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after being ambushed during her workout, according to police. The woman was “exercise walk-jogging” at about 10 a.m. on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head, according to Windsor Locks […]
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain natives who rode bikes together as kids reunited to do the same now in their 60s
NEW BRITAIN – About a year ago two city natives ran into each other on their cycling routes and rekindled a friendship that goes back 50-some years. Jim Mason and Eddy Giungi rode bikes around New Britain together when they were kids. Now in their mid-sixties, they reconnected through the hobby since catching each other in passing.
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Middletown Police raises money for officer battling brain cancer
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department held a fundraiser for a fellow police officer battling brain cancer at Sicily Coal Fire Pizza on Wednesday. Matt Silvestrini is a husband and a father of two children. 50% of all the proceeds raised at the fundraiser will be going to their family.
Anthony’s was years in the making
ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
Lamont reduces drought advisory to stage 2 for New London and Windham
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Lamont announced on Thursday that due to recent rainfall he is reducing the drought advisory, which was declared in August for both New London and Windham counties to a stage 2 drought level. The decision was made at the Connecticut Interagency Workgroup, a state entity...
NBC Connecticut
Watch as Bear Wins Battle for Birdfeeder in Somers
A birdfeeder hanging from a shepherd hook outside a Somers residence is now the property of a determined bear after a bit of a battle. Robert Vargo shared a video that shows a bear using one of its paws to pull the hook down, then using its mouth to get a better hold.
'Our heritage goes a long way' | Puerto Rican makes locals feel at home
HARTFORD, Conn. — Aqui Me Quedo restaurant in Hartford prides itself on family, fresh food, and culture. Staff explained that although they're decades in the game, they have ongoing efforts to leave a legacy in the community they serve. Joel Rohena, Owner of Aqui Me Quedo Restaurant, said they...
iheart.com
The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event
Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
Eyewitness News
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
