Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Single vehicle accident in Monroe County leaves man dead

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A single vehicle accident in Monroe County left a man dead Wednesday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at GA 87 mile marker 3 around 7:43 a.m. to find that a Nisan Frontier had struck a tree. The release from MCSO says the Driver, 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray, left the roadway on the west side, over corrected, and struck a tree on the east side of GA 87.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a crash on Highway 96 in Twiggs County on Tuesday. According to Georgia State Patrol, Troopers from Post 20 in Dublin responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 96 where a vehicle crossed the center line going around a curve.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man killed in Hartley Bridge Road wreck

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is dead after an overnight wreck. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened in the 4800 block of Hartley Bridge Road just after midnight. Witnesses say a red Nissan Titan, driven by 32-year-old Chasin David Floyd, of Macon, was on Hartley Bridge Road when Floyd lost control. The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Floyd died on the scene.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after crash on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on the 4800-block of Hartley Bridge Road in Macon. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened after 12 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a red Nissan Titan was traveling south on Hartley Bridge...
MACON, GA
#Coroner#Bibb
WTVM

Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue

MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
AMERICUS, GA
13WMAZ

Arrest made in 18-year-old's shooting death in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in August. According to a press release, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. of Macon was arrested and charged with murder in the death investigation of Ja'Mya Warner. At the time Milner was...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

3 men convicted, sentenced in Jones County man's murder

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County jury Thursday found three men guilty Of shooting a former friend in his bed. 13WMAZ has been covering this case for nearly five years when someone murdered Donald Marquise Hardwick in his apartment. Gray police charged Cameron Banks, Justerrious Canty, and Jaqualan...
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Three people dead after fiery crash in Macon, victims not identifiable

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are dead in a fiery crash that happened in Macon Sunday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Interstate 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2 p.m. Witnesses say a black Chevrolet SUV ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The SUV then caught fire. All three people inside died in the fire. The coroner's office says the bodies were burned so badly, they were not identifiable.
MACON, GA

