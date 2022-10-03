Read full article on original website
32-year-old man injured in shooting near Jones County Dollar General
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot near a store in Haddock on Tuesday night, according to a release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. A 32-year-old man was shot near the Dollar General in Haddock and was taken to a local hospital. The man underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
Single vehicle accident in Monroe County leaves man dead
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A single vehicle accident in Monroe County left a man dead Wednesday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at GA 87 mile marker 3 around 7:43 a.m. to find that a Nisan Frontier had struck a tree. The release from MCSO says the Driver, 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray, left the roadway on the west side, over corrected, and struck a tree on the east side of GA 87.
53-year-old Jones County man dies in crash in Monroe County
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a crash on Highway 96 in Twiggs County on Tuesday. According to Georgia State Patrol, Troopers from Post 20 in Dublin responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 96 where a vehicle crossed the center line going around a curve.
Macon man killed in Hartley Bridge Road wreck
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is dead after an overnight wreck. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened in the 4800 block of Hartley Bridge Road just after midnight. Witnesses say a red Nissan Titan, driven by 32-year-old Chasin David Floyd, of Macon, was on Hartley Bridge Road when Floyd lost control. The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Floyd died on the scene.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office proactive in cutting crime with 'Operation Four Corners'
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb's homicide rate continues to climb, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is making progress in cutting down on other types of crime. Sheriff David Davis says they noticed some promising statistics in a recent study they did called "Operation Four Corners." Davis announced the crime reductions Thursday during a news conference in downtown Macon.
Man dead after crash on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue
MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
26-Year-Old Jermaine Mathis Died In A Two-Car Crash In Putnam County (Putnam County, GA)
Investigators responded to a two-car crash on Tuesday on Harmony Road in Putnam County. A preliminary investigation reveals Jermaine Mathis, 26, of Eatonton, was traveling east on Harmony road in a [..]
Successful Macon-Bibb deputy operation results in 473 arrests with 700 charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- "This detail in some of our small measures has made it a little bit safer for folks to go to the convenience store. Made it a little bit safer for them to live in their neighborhoods now without fear of encountering somebody to rob them or shoot into their homes."
Arrest made in 18-year-old's shooting death in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in August. According to a press release, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. of Macon was arrested and charged with murder in the death investigation of Ja'Mya Warner. At the time Milner was...
3 men convicted, sentenced in Jones County man's murder
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County jury Thursday found three men guilty Of shooting a former friend in his bed. 13WMAZ has been covering this case for nearly five years when someone murdered Donald Marquise Hardwick in his apartment. Gray police charged Cameron Banks, Justerrious Canty, and Jaqualan...
Coroner: Three people dead after fiery crash in Macon, victims not identifiable
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are dead in a fiery crash that happened in Macon Sunday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Interstate 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2 p.m. Witnesses say a black Chevrolet SUV ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The SUV then caught fire. All three people inside died in the fire. The coroner's office says the bodies were burned so badly, they were not identifiable.
'Could get killed out here': Giant sinkholes on Panther Branch Road in Washington County 'Driving Me Crazy!'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some folks living on Panther Branch Road have had a 'sinking' feeling for the past year and a half with a big problem on their county road. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went out there to show you what's been going on. "It's a big-time safety...
Railroad crossing arms malfunction in Monroe County, sheriff's office urges caution
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is urging people to be careful at the railroad crossing of highway 41 south and Harold G Clark Parkway. According to the sheriff's office app alert, the crossing arms at the railroad crossing are completely broken and are not functioning at all to notify that a train is coming.
One dead, another hospitalized after head on crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a crash on Harmony Road at the intersection of Scott Road in Putnam County on Tuesday. According to Sheriff Howard Sills, deputy Todd Hudspeth was on a routine patrol around 8:07 a.m. when he saw a two car accident. Their...
Baldwin County gets $1 million to fix sewers
County Manager Carlos Tobar says Stuart Circle is just one of several streets to be helped. This project will help 146 people that are in a low- to mid- income area.
