BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are dead in a fiery crash that happened in Macon Sunday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Interstate 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2 p.m. Witnesses say a black Chevrolet SUV ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The SUV then caught fire. All three people inside died in the fire. The coroner's office says the bodies were burned so badly, they were not identifiable.

MACON, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO