Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida last week as it made landfall on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane. Several cities in the state saw high winds, heavy rain fall and what some are calling, “historic storm surge.” Ian left behind miles of destruction in the Southwest portion of Florida, as recovery efforts continue to take place. As of Monday, the death toll in the state from Ian had reached “at least 100,” according to an article by Nouran Salahieh and Dakin Andon of CNN.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO