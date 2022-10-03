Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

Read full article on original website
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing...
Ian uninsured flood losses could Top $10B
TALLAHASSEE — With Hurricane Ian bringing massive storm surge and inland flooding, Floridians could have more than $10 billion in uninsured flood losses, according to an analysis by CoreLogic, a property-information and analytics firm. CoreLogic released a projection Thursday of $10 billion to $16 billion in uninsured flood losses...
'We dodged a major bullet'
Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida last week as it made landfall on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane. Several cities in the state saw high winds, heavy rain fall and what some are calling, “historic storm surge.” Ian left behind miles of destruction in the Southwest portion of Florida, as recovery efforts continue to take place. As of Monday, the death toll in the state from Ian had reached “at least 100,” according to an article by Nouran Salahieh and Dakin Andon of CNN.
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
