MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
Return of the bug king: Viego is breaking League of Legends again
Viego, the infamous Ruined King, was released on the League of Legends live servers in January 2021. Other than being the mysterious Ruined King we’ve been hearing about for years, Viego is, besides Mordekaiser, one of the most buggy champions in the game with 48 bug fixes already in his pocket. But just when Riot Games thought it had rid the Ruined King of all of his bugs, Viego’s bug tendency has struck once again—this time on the PBE.
When is the Overwatch 2 Twitch drop event?
Overwatch 2 opened for business earlier this week. And now that Blizzard has started to address some of the server issues surrounding the launch, there are some Twitch drops incoming. By watching your favorite streamers, players will have a chance to obtain a legendary skin for the game’s new healer,...
How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?
After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
Apex Legends season 15 teaser all but confirms Boreas map
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released its first teaser for the game’s upcoming season 15—and it appears to confirm something many fans already knew. Respawn posted an image on the official Apex Twitter account that appears to show two legends hard at work. Based on the accessories in the image, the two characters in question are Octane and Seer. Spread in between their snacks and tools is a map that appears to be of Boreas, Seer’s home planet. It seems as though the two are making plans for Boreas’ inclusion in the Apex Games. The tweet was accompanied by the text, “Hard work gets things done.”
How to get better at League of Legends
League of Legends is a 13-year-old strategy-oriented MOBA game that has, together with Dota 2, revolutionized the genre and established the foundations for all similar games that would rise after these titans. Over the years, we’ve seen not only the game but also the players evolve from basic conformists that blindly followed a predetermined set of rules into bold risk-takers that test limits on a daily basis. Since both the game and the players reshaped the reality of League for good, getting started with League and improving has never been more challenging.
What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?
Need for Speed, a franchise that has been beloved in the racing genre for almost two decades is getting a new game called Need for Speed Unbound, which has a release date set for Dec. 2. The game will blend “elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars...
How to convert your Apex Legends sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Almost all first-person shooter (FPS) titles on the market have a quality that separates them from their competition. Despite their fundamental difference, the genre supports the transition of skill since a decent aim will remain the same regardless of the shooter title of your choice. Overwatch 2 recently had its...
How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
When does Need for Speed Unbound release?
Need for Speed Unbound, the racing series’ 25th installment, is finally on its way this year. As the first Need for Speed game to be developed by Criterion Games since 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals, fans are hoping for it to inject new life into the franchise that has suffered from a mixed audience reception in recent entries.
All ‘pay to win’ skydive emotes in Apex Legends | Hard to hit hitboxes for Loba, Wraith, and more
Pay-to-win skins in Apex Legends are well-established and fairly easy to understand in their application. Certain legendary skins come with iron sights that make seeing the battlefield a little bit easier than others. But did you realize that certain skydive emotes could also fall into the pay-to-win category?. Ok, so...
Seraphine puts a spell on Legends of Runeterra in Domination expansion
Sing it so all can hear the power of Seraphine's spell. Seraphine joins the Legends of Runeterra champion ranks for the upcoming Darkin Domination expansion, along with spell-packed synergies. Riot Games dropped the second Domination expansion champion today, showcasing Seraphine within the Piltover & Zaun region. Her support package included...
Valve is giving previously banned game new life on Steam after re-review
A previously banned game is getting a second chance as Steam allows the game to be released on its platform. CHAOS; HEAD NOAH has been brought back to life due to a re-review by Steam, the title sees users play as a shut-in character who experiences hallucinations. As gamers play,...
How to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2
With over 30 different heroes each with their own weapons and abilities, Overwatch 2 has something that suits the style of every first-person shooter player. And for any player wanting to reach the top levels of the game’s ranked competitive mode, they’ll need their best settings applied to do so.
Emongg has one big criticism of Overwatch 2’s competitive mode
Overwatch 2 has only been out for a couple of days, but that’s enough time for some of its top gamers to find little changes that might enhance the experience for players. Whil talking to his viewers on Twitch this morning, San Francisco Shock content creator Emongg mentioned that there’s one thing that the OW2 competitive mode is lacking.
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to modern consoles soon
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases will hit modern consoles on Jan. 19, 2023, confirmed by developers Atlus on Twitter. The JRPG duo will be available across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Persona 3 Portable will also debut on Steam, whereas Persona 4 is already available on the digital distribution platform.
JD Gaming’s lethal teamfighting completes NA’s misery on the first day of groups at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. To round out a brutal day for North American fans, Evil Geniuses might have done the...
