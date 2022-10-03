Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Asian stock markets fall ahead of US employment update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian shares followed Wall Street lower Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data investors hope will persuade the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Tokyo and Hong Kong, the region's biggest markets, retreated. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices...
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Tesla Model S Vs. Lucid Air: This Race Is A Photo Finish
Edmunds experts compared range/charging, performance, interior/tech and pricing/value of the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air. "If Lucid can work past its teething issues, it may well end the Tesla’s reign," Edmunds says. Car experts at Edmunds have compared Tesla Inc's TSLA Model S Plaid to EV competitor Lucid...
Why Avenue Therapeutics Is Trading Lower By 59%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares rose 42.3% to $11.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 83% on Thursday. HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 26.9% to $0.2719 in pre-market trading. Shares of HEXO traded higher by 17% on Thursday after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
