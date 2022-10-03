North Carolina’s first Priority One Collaboration grant awarded to Watauga County & Boone Police Communications

Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
State of the County Health Report Released for Watauga County
[Boone, NC] – AppHealthCare, in collaboration with various agencies and community partners, has released the State of the County Health (SOTCH) Report for Watauga County. This report provides an update on public health priorities, county demographics, leading causes of death, and information on emerging issues. The SOTCH report is...
wfncnews.com
Franklin County Startup That Converts Tires to Energy Looking to Expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable …. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and...
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA HAYWOOD COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION IN RE E.R.B.
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA HAYWOOD COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION IN RE E.R.B. 21-JT-27 TAKE NOTICE that a petition for termination of parental rights of the female minor child described above has been filed with the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Haywood County, North Carolina in a juvenile proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard of the above-described minor child. A petition seeking to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard to the above child has been filed bearing the docket number set forth in the above caption. TO: Dustin Ray Conard, legal father of female minor child born on February 16, 2019 in Buncombe County, North Carolina, married to the child's mother, J.L.B., respondent. You are entitled to attend any hearing affecting your parental rights. You are entitled to have counsel appointed by the Court if you are indigent. If you desire counsel, you should contact the Haywood County Clerk of Court, Juvenile Division, Haywood County Courthouse at (828) 454-6500, immediately to request counsel or obtain further information. This is a new case and any attorney appointed previously will only represent you provisionally unless you make an appearance in this court proceeding. The date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed by the clerk upon your filing an answer, or thirty (30) days from the service if no answer is filed, and if your address if known. You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than November 9, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the Petitioner, the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency, seeking service against you, will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 29th day of September 2022. Rachael J. Hawes, Attorney for Petitioner Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency 157 Paragon Parkway, Suite 300 Clyde, North Carolina 28721 828-452-6620 Attorney Bar# 39135 30-32e.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.
North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
wataugaonline.com
North Carolina Supports Florida in Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery
RALEIGH – North Carolina is supporting the State of Florida after Hurricane Ian. “Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”
kiss951.com
50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
NC Wildlife Resources Commission announces photo competition
Get your cameras ready! The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced its 2022-2023 photo competition.
wunc.org
EMS departments across North Carolina are understaffed and over burdened
About 10:30 a.m. on April 20, an 84-year-old Forsyth County resident tripped and fell to the floor in her kitchen. She laid there, unable to get up. Her husband quickly called 911. The dispatcher on the other end asked about the woman’s breathing. “Fine,” her husband said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
North Carolina sending teams of emergency responders to help Florida recover from Ian
They’re going to the county where the hurricane came ashore and did the most damage.
North Carolina county changes policy to end discrimination during traffic stops
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, introduced a new policy for its sheriff’s office on Oct. 3, 2022, that deputies will no longer stop motorists for non-moving traffic violations such as tinted windows, revoked license, or broken tail lights. The policy also stipulates that drivers who may have an expired tag or no insurance would no longer be ticketed for it unless they are pulled over for a more severe violation. Data shown to the sheriff’s office led them to institute the policy change to reduce discrimination against motorists of color.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
publicradioeast.org
New project will tell the stories of slaves who constructed the North Carolina State Capitol building
The North Carolina State Capitol is holding a series of listening sessions as the historic site prepares to launch a new digital humanities initiative, currently titled “From Naming to Knowing: Uncovering Slavery at the North Carolina State Capitol.”. The project names over 130 enslaved African American workers and craftsmen...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
counton2.com
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
