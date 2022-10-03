North Carolina’s first Priority One Collaboration grant awarded to Watauga County & Boone Police Communications

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA HAYWOOD COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION IN RE E.R.B. 21-JT-27 TAKE NOTICE that a petition for termination of parental rights of the female minor child described above has been filed with the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Haywood County, North Carolina in a juvenile proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard of the above-described minor child. A petition seeking to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard to the above child has been filed bearing the docket number set forth in the above caption. TO: Dustin Ray Conard, legal father of female minor child born on February 16, 2019 in Buncombe County, North Carolina, married to the child's mother, J.L.B., respondent. You are entitled to attend any hearing affecting your parental rights. You are entitled to have counsel appointed by the Court if you are indigent. If you desire counsel, you should contact the Haywood County Clerk of Court, Juvenile Division, Haywood County Courthouse at (828) 454-6500, immediately to request counsel or obtain further information. This is a new case and any attorney appointed previously will only represent you provisionally unless you make an appearance in this court proceeding. The date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed by the clerk upon your filing an answer, or thirty (30) days from the service if no answer is filed, and if your address if known. You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than November 9, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the Petitioner, the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency, seeking service against you, will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 29th day of September 2022. Rachael J. Hawes, Attorney for Petitioner Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency 157 Paragon Parkway, Suite 300 Clyde, North Carolina 28721 828-452-6620 Attorney Bar# 39135 30-32e.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO