Contra Costa County, CA

KRON4 News

Video: SF water main break creates sinkhole on Fulton

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter. The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break. As of 3 p.m., flooding at the site has […]
sfstandard.com

Sink Hole Floods Multiple San Francisco Homes. Traffic Diverted

UPDATE: Five single family homes and one multi-family home were flooded as a result of the sink hole. The road at Fulton Street between 29th and 34th avenues remains closed. A sink hole has burst a water main and caused flooding in the Richmond District. The flooding at Fulton Street...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
City
Tara Hills, CA
Local
California Government
calmatters.network

Driver dies in head-on collision on North Vasco Road in Livermore

A Brentwood man died and a Livermore man was seriously injured when their cars collided head-on along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits before dawn Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. when a white Honda Civic driven by a...
LIVERMORE, CA
sfstandard.com

SF’s Worst Areas for Catalytic Converter Theft. And How to Protect Your Car

Bill Paine warned his daughter Cece not to park her Toyota Prius anywhere except her high school or their home, fearing thieves would steal the car’s catalytic converter. “My dad was freaking out, like, ‘You can’t park it anywhere!’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s fine!’,” said Cece Paine, a former St. Ignatius College Preparatory student.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on North Vasco Road in Alameda County

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, a fatal crash took place on Vasco Road near the Livermore area, officials reported. The incident occurred on North Vasco Road near Old Rooney Ranch Road at approximately 3:40 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Crash...
LIVERMORE, CA
#Tara#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dbss
KRON4 News

Party with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa: Police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident on Interstate 680 and State Route 262 in Fremont

On October 4, 2022, a big rig crash happened on I-680 in the Fremont area. The California Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred on the northbound Interstate 680 connector to eastbound State Route 262 around 8:37 a.m. Details on the Big Rig Crash on SR-262 in the Fremont Area.
FREMONT, CA
Politics
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KRON4 News

Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
ALAMEDA, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Landscape watering rules change Nov. 1. Here are three things to know

City Utilities staff are reminding people that on Nov. 1 residents and businesses must change how they water landscapes, including their lawns. The change is part of the City’s water conservation ordinance, which was created in 2017. Here are three of the biggest things people should know:. 1. Water...
SACRAMENTO, CA
