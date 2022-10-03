ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Man gets life for killing Arlington store clerk; victim’s father says he forgives him

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZpuc_0iKa8hZX00

A 20-year-old Tarrant County resident has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 killing of Arlington E-Z Mart employee Jordan Hightower .

Dorian Woodard was convicted of murder Monday morning in the Jan. 17, 2021, shooting death of Hightower during a robbery. After a deliberation of about 10 minutes in the trial’s punishment phase Monday afternoon, the jury unanimously handed down a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. They also fined Woodard $10,000.

In the closing arguments Monday afternoon, defense attorney Gary Smart said Woodard, who was 18 at the time of the killing, was struggling with an untreated mental illness, an immature brain and the results of being raised in a low-income environment.

“He has the ability to be rehabilitated,” Smart told the jury.

Matt Rivers, the prosecuting attorney, said Woodard needs to be held accountable for his actions, and life in prison is a just punishment.

“This isn’t a developmental issue,” Rivers said. “This is someone who did something evil.”

After the verdict was handed down, Walter Hightower, Jordan Hightower’s father, told Woodard that he forgives him. He said his relationship with God has given him the strength to move forward and he prays that Woodard will find God, too.

“You can still find peace and purpose for your life,” Walter Hightower told Woodard.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction worker who impregnated his former girlfriend’s daughter after sexually abusing her for five years was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton Geovany Valle, 45, guilty of continuous trafficking of...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder

McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
ALLEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Smart
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Corinth police arrest man for solicitation, indecency with a child

The Corinth Police Department has arrested a registered sex offender over an incident involving a Corinth girl who went missing briefly in July. On July 16, an Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old Corinth girl. She was located that evening by herself at a McDonald’s in Carrollton. Since then, Corinth PD investigators have been working on the case, and on Sept. 23, they obtained arrest warrants for Ricardo Marquez, a 33-year-old man from Dallas who is already registered with the state as a sex offender, according to a Corinth PD news release.
CORINTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Mart
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Found Guilty of Arlington Store Clerk's Killing

A Tarrant County jury on Monday convicted a 20-year-old man in the 2021 murder of a South Arlington convenience store clerk, prosecutors announced. Dorian Woodard, 20, received a life sentence and $10,000 fine Monday after he was found guilty in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jordan Hightower. The Tarrant County...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

14-year-old South Oak Cliff High School student shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 14-year-old South Oak Cliff High School student is in stable condition after getting shot at a park near the school Wednesday morning.At about 9:23 a.m. Oct. 5, witnesses flagged down Dallas police officers in regard to a shooting at Renaissance Park. When officers arrived, they found the victim and had him taken to a local hospital.Because of the shooting's close proximity to the high school, officials said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown. Police said there is no suspect information at this time and that this remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
13K+
Followers
499
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy