pix11.com
Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared
The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint she was unhappy at home before the girl failed to return from school on Sept. 21. Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared. The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint...
pix11.com
Dinosaurs in Darkness: 'It’s pretty scary!'
Boo at the Zoo is a fall tradition at the Bronx Zoo with pumpkin carving, costumed stilt walkers, magic and mind readers and live vultures, but it just got a whole lot scarier with Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching. Dinosaurs in Darkness: ‘It’s pretty scary!’. Boo at the...
pix11.com
Questions linger after NYPD SUV crashes into car and pedestrians
Questions remain after an NYPD SUV crossed over into oncoming traffic, ran into a car, and then hit a group of pedestrians on a corner Thursday, leaving ten people injured. Questions linger after NYPD SUV crashes into car …. Questions remain after an NYPD SUV crossed over into oncoming traffic,...
pix11.com
The benefits yoga class has on students at Frederick Douglass Academy in Far Rockaway
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Yoga has so many health benefits. Now, some teens who attend Frederick Douglass Academy in Far Rockaway are learning yoga can not only have an impact on their well-being but also on helping them manage the stresses of school. We met up with the class...
pix11.com
IBM announces $20 billion investment to develop and manufacture computer chips in NY
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. IBM announces $20 billion investment to develop and …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni releases follow …. Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni releases follow up to "Man Enough" with a book for kids. Tina Lifford on the final...
pix11.com
Sunshine on tap, temps to top out in 60s in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A few isolated showers moved across the area overnight into early Saturday morning. However, sunshine and dry conditions will filter in for the remainder of the day. A light breeze is expected to continue during the day with a northwest flow. Temperatures may not get...
pix11.com
How to recreate top Halloween costume ideas while on a budget￼
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Halloween will be here before you know it, and while you may want to go all-out on your costume, you don’t need to go all-out on the price. Bethany Braun-Silva, a lifestyle and parenting expert, joined New York Living on Friday to share this year’s most popular costumes and offer tips on how to recreate them without breaking the bank.
pix11.com
How to make a fall-themed butter board
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For your next fall gathering, why not bring a butter board to the party? It’s like a charcuterie board but focused on the spreads instead of meats — and the idea is taking social media by storm. Kysha Harris, the editor for news...
pix11.com
NYC forecast: brisk start to the holiday weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the end of the week was pleasant with a pair of days in the 70s, the cooler temperatures are on the comeback. A cold front will usher in a chilly breeze into the region staring Friday night. While we will see temperatures moderate by Sunday, we do not see any significant warmup down the road.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Summerlike day before weekend fall chill
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will enjoy one more day with summerlike temperatures as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect sunshine early mixing with clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Lovely autumn day with rain finally gone
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The persistent area of low pressure that brought the tri-state area much-needed rain will drift away from the region Thursday as high pressure works its way in from the west. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be noticeably warmer. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
