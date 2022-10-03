Read full article on original website
Voters to decide slew of races in November
Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot in addition to a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition put to Clay County voters. U.S. races.
AFL-CIO backs Missouri amendment to legalize marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY — The campaign to legalize marijuana for recreational use announced support from the state’s largest labor organization on Thursday. The Missouri AFL-CIO is backing Amendment 3, Legal Missouri 2022 said in a news release. “Legalizing marijuana for Missouri adults, while also automatically expunging past, nonviolent marijuana...
Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
Mizeur promises to be advocate for all residents of District 1
CHESTERTOWN — Heather Mizeur, the Kent-based Democratic candidate facing incumbent Andy Harris (R-D1) in the Nov. 8 election race for Maryland’s First District, has built her campaign on a foundation of bridging the political divide. In an interview Tuesday at Mizeur’s home office, located just outside Chestertown, she...
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor
DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store
WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
Travel analyst warns gas prices could continue to increase in Illinois
(The Center Square) – A travel analyst says two significant fuel industry actions could raise Illinois gas prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced this week that they would slow down on oil production in the coming months, resulting in less oil for the United States.
Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University...
Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement
(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
Fall is for the birds
Typically, the first and second weeks of October are peak times for the bird watchers in our area. According to the American Birding Association, Kansas has 467 species of birds, Missouri 405, Oklahoma 450, Colorado 470, Nebraska 446 and Iowa 415. Kansas is one of the top birding states in...
Student school board member seeks legal recognition
ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nebraska using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed the...
3 injured in train-truck crash in DeSoto Parish, state police say
KEACHI, La. - A truck driver and a two-man crew on a Union Pacific freight train suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday when an oil field water truck was hit by the train. The accident happened on Kalmback Road off Louisiana Highway 5 south of Keachi in DeSoto Parish. State police...
Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
Louisiana treasurer divesting $794M from BlackRock investment firm
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has sent a letter to BlackRock, Inc. investment firm CEO Larry Fink saying he will divest all treasury funds from BlackRock. Schroder said $560 million has been removed to date and that a total of $794 million will be removed by year’s end.
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1
(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
The 10 most affordable Texas metros for first-time homebuyers
Texas Real Estate Source used data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center to find the 10 most affordable metros for first-time homebuyers in Texas. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
