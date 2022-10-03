ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery, QB Russell Wilson 'limited'

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered significant knee damage on Sunday and is done for the season.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Williams would have surgery and be placed on season-ending injured reserve. NFL Network reported Williams has multiple ligament tears, including the ACL and lateral collateral ligament.

Quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited if the Broncos held a practice on Monday, Hackett said. Wilson's right should was "dinged" but he's expected to be on the field Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Right now ... he's playing," Hackett said.

Williams initially was helped off the field after the first play of the third quarter but soon was carted from the Denver sideline to the locker room.

Hackett said after the 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that Williams and edge rusher Randy Gregory (knee) would undergo MRIs. He updated Gregory's status on Monday, saying he would "miss some time."

Gregory was diagnosed with a meniscus issue, but his ACL was intact, NFL Network reported. After an arthroscopic procedure to trim the meniscus, Gregory is expected to miss only a few weeks, according to the report.

Williams is Denver's leading rusher with 204 yards on 47 carries. He had 28 on 10 carries Sunday before exiting. He also ranks second on the Broncos with 16 receptions.

Williams was a second-round pick (35th overall) out of North Carolina in 2021.

Mike Boone (20 yards) and Melvin Gordon (8) received three carries each against the Raiders. Gordon lost a fumble that Las Vegas' Amik Robertson returned 68 yards for a touchdown.

Gordon has fumbled four times this season, losing two. He has 139 yards and one touchdown on 37 carries.

Gregory, in his sixth NFL season and first with the Broncos, has nine tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He has 94 tackles, 18 1/2 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in 54 career games (15 starts) over six seasons, the first five with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos (2-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday night.

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know what's going on because I...
TAMPA, FL
Books reeling: NFL Week 4 bloodbath led to historic losses

When the Chiefs and Buccaneers exceeded the over/under and the home team in Tampa was stomped by Kansas City, the financial shockwaves were felt by sportsbooks across the United States. "Toughest NFL week for the sportsbook so far," said Jason Scott, BetMGM VP of trading, of the just-wrapped NFL Week 4. "Chiefs beating the Bucs was the worst result on Sunday. Cardinals, Raiders and Cowboys were also bad outcomes for BetMGM." ...
NFL
