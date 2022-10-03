ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped

Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Coupang is the leading e-commerce business in South Korea. Revolve Group is a fast-growing online fashion company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Ipo#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Intel Stock Zoomed#Intel Lrb Intc#Intel Mobileye
Motley Fool

Carnival Stock: Next Stop, $6?

Carnival reported its 11th consecutive quarterly loss last Friday, and it's forecasting another deficit for the current quarter. At least four analysts have slashed their price targets this week, with the most bearish move coming on Tuesday. Jamie Rollo at Morgan Stanley has a price target of $6 on the...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in October and Hold for Decades

Unlike many high-yield dividend stocks, Kinder Morgan can afford to continue supporting its dividend with free cash flow. The company has ample investment opportunities in oil and gas and in projects that support the energy transition. Kinder Morgan's balance sheet is in excellent shape. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Ford, Tesla, and Lucid All Soared Today

Ford's electric vehicle sales tripled in the month of September versus last year. Tesla produced 22,000 more vehicles than it was able to deliver in the third quarter. Ford's EV news seems to be a good sign for Lucid and other start-ups as well. You’re reading a free article with...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Is Airbnb Stock Finally Ready to Take Off?

Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke is initiating coverage with a bullish stock rating and price target of $143. At its peak, Airbnb was trading for more than 40 times its trailing revenue. Now that multiple is less than 10. Airbnb is in a perfect position to cash in as the economy...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October

Security doors and locks company Allegion has plenty of long-term growth prospects. Over the long term, Watsco -- and its healthy dividend -- has generated market-beating returns for its investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Netflix Stock Jumped 5.3% in September

However, the company has some promising developments on the way that caused the stock to rally in September. In addition to Netflix hiring top executives to lead its venture into advertising, analysts are increasingly confident in Netflix's future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 30% to 50%, These Stocks Are Essential Bear Market Buys

Home Depot’s earnings are climbing in spite of the general economic situation. Etsy has kept a great number of active buyers it acquired earlier in the pandemic. Amazon’s dominance in two big businesses is a great reason to believe in this stock for the long term. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Levi Strauss Stock Was Up This Week

Levi Strauss is sensitive to changes in consumer spending patterns. Watch inventory and operating margin metrics for signs of stability heading into the holiday shopping season. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy