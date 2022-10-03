Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped
Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
Coupang is the leading e-commerce business in South Korea. Revolve Group is a fast-growing online fashion company.
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October
The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
Carnival Stock: Next Stop, $6?
Carnival reported its 11th consecutive quarterly loss last Friday, and it's forecasting another deficit for the current quarter. At least four analysts have slashed their price targets this week, with the most bearish move coming on Tuesday. Jamie Rollo at Morgan Stanley has a price target of $6 on the...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer.
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day.
My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in October and Hold for Decades
Unlike many high-yield dividend stocks, Kinder Morgan can afford to continue supporting its dividend with free cash flow. The company has ample investment opportunities in oil and gas and in projects that support the energy transition. Kinder Morgan's balance sheet is in excellent shape.
Why Ford, Tesla, and Lucid All Soared Today
Ford's electric vehicle sales tripled in the month of September versus last year. Tesla produced 22,000 more vehicles than it was able to deliver in the third quarter. Ford's EV news seems to be a good sign for Lucid and other start-ups as well.
Is Airbnb Stock Finally Ready to Take Off?
Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke is initiating coverage with a bullish stock rating and price target of $143. At its peak, Airbnb was trading for more than 40 times its trailing revenue. Now that multiple is less than 10. Airbnb is in a perfect position to cash in as the economy...
All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again
Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
Why General Electric Investors Should Prepare for Bad News (And Why It Doesn't Matter)
Ongoing supply chain issues threaten GE's earnings and free-cash-flow generation. Many issues will be rectified over time, and order growth remains strong. For now, it's not a problem with demand, but meeting that demand -- investors should keep an eye on orders the next time GE releases earnings.
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October
Security doors and locks company Allegion has plenty of long-term growth prospects. Over the long term, Watsco -- and its healthy dividend -- has generated market-beating returns for its investors.
Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today
Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward.
Why Netflix Stock Jumped 5.3% in September
However, the company has some promising developments on the way that caused the stock to rally in September. In addition to Netflix hiring top executives to lead its venture into advertising, analysts are increasingly confident in Netflix's future.
2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market
Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
Down 30% to 50%, These Stocks Are Essential Bear Market Buys
Home Depot's earnings are climbing in spite of the general economic situation. Etsy has kept a great number of active buyers it acquired earlier in the pandemic. Amazon's dominance in two big businesses is a great reason to believe in this stock for the long term.
Why Levi Strauss Stock Was Up This Week
Levi Strauss is sensitive to changes in consumer spending patterns. Watch inventory and operating margin metrics for signs of stability heading into the holiday shopping season.
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Procter & Gamble's portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline in the United States.
