ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Comments / 36

Irish Lopes
5d ago

Fort.lauderdale Police department have had several encounters beating and punching the so call resisting suspect.That's the first thing comes out there mouth stop resisting and next being teased.Please upload that footage so just in case his body worn camera was turned off They do turn them off and Falsify a police report so quickly.Contact 7 news

Reply
8
johnny
5d ago

Another guy who resisted apprehension. “McBride faces several counts of resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash and assault on an officer.”

Reply
7
Twinb 08
5d ago

the truth is if he was driving like a normal person instead of driving like an idiot (with a suspended license) it would have never happened.. avoid contact with police and you don't have to worry about it..

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother

MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Getting On#Police#Cuffs#Flpd
WSVN-TV

Police investigating fatal crash on Florida Turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Davie has caused some traffic. Officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m., Saturday. According to a police report, four vehicles were involved in the collision. The driver of a red truck headed north on the outside lanes of State Road-91 when...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Victim airlifted after Miami Gardens stabbing

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a victim to a local hospital after he was stabbed in what police call a “domestic violence-related incident” in Miami Gardens Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northwest 179th Street and...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSVN-TV

NW Miami-Dade house deemed unsafe after fire sparks

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a house in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading fire officials to deem the property unsafe. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 100th Street, just after 2:30 a.m., Saturday. Hours later,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Motorcyclist ejected after crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Tamarac. Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of University Drive and Southgate Boulevard, Thursday morning. Air rescue was called to transport the motorcyclist, an...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hollywood Police said Gabriel Becerra was last seen along the 1900 block of Van Buren Street. Police did not provide a physical...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Tow truck driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Florida Turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Davie left a tow truck driver dead and caused traffic backups. Officials said the incident happened around 5 a.m., Saturday. According to a police report, four vehicles were involved in the collision. Investigators said the driver of a...
DAVIE, FL
cbs12.com

K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Daughter of Broward Clerk of Courts faces federal ID theft charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of the Broward County Clerk of Courts has been accused of identity theft. Monika Jenkins, the daughter of Brenda Forman, was arrested Thursday. The 33-year-old faces federal charges after, officials said, she hacked into the computer servers at businesses and filed hundreds of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy