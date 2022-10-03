ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrants prepare to leave temporary shelter on Cape Cod

By Christina Hager
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBjVb_0iKa80tf00

Migrants sent to Cape Cod prepare to leave temporary shelter; Woman who allegedly lured them identif 02:35

BOURNE - As we learn more about how a planeload of Venezuelan migrants got to Martha's Vineyard, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts National Guard said they will be leaving Joint Base Cape Cod before the end of October.

Where they will go next, is unclear. He said there are still about 50 migrants at the shelter there, doing OK, if not still unsettled. "I've been at the base multiple times, and I've met with the clients," said Mirian Albert, and attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights. "You know, their needs are being met with regards to having medical appointments, having food."

The spokesperson says the public can expect an announcement soon about when the temporary shelter will shut down.

The news comes as The New York Times and CNN have identified a woman who reportedly recruited the migrants to board a plane in Texas last month. Her name is reportedly Perla Huerta. An Army spokesperson told CBS, she has an extensive military background, most recently a healthcare specialist and counterintelligence/human intelligence Senior Sergeant until just this past August.

One of the migrants spoke to WBZ through an interpreter on Martha's Vineyard back in September. "So, there was this woman who said, 'Oh I saw the light at the end of the tunnel.' He's by himself, but the woman just told him, 'I'm going to take you to Massachusetts.'"

Whether Perla was the woman he spoke with, is unclear. Massachusetts civil rights attorneys are now working to confirm that name, and say they plan to add it to a class action lawsuit. They say they need more names. "There were multiple people that approached our clients, not just a woman who was named Perla," said Albert.

Comments / 126

Tom Jordan
5d ago

this has been going on for a veey long time. The diff is for the last 2 years almost now US had been allowing thousands a day to enter US with no rules. we are commiting sucide. US will notnbe here much longer.

Reply(3)
55
Hide The Checkbook from Biden
5d ago

Thank goodness their basic needs are being taken care of.What a shame the homeless Americans can’t say the same thing…Let’s see they were on the verge of being kicked out of the shelter in Texas to live on the streets, as they were at the maximum time allowed in the shelter.And look at them now all suing America, what a absolute joke.They are not entitled to free housing, free medical care, free phones, free food or free clothes.They are entitled to seek asylum period.American taxpayers are tired of paying for immigrants.We would rather see our vets taken care of, NY is housing the immigrants on cruise ships and in hotels.How nice they don’t have to worry about freezing to death on the streets in NY and Chicago.How nice that we have seniors that can’t afford medication and they get it for free.Come with money to support yourself and have a plan for food and shelter or stay home..You are not my responsibility!You are not the taxpayers responsibility!

Reply(10)
44
TRUMPSTER
5d ago

Not fair for the American people, we never had any say in this open border policie, We Have a president that's incompetent, and administration that could care less about the American people who are struggling to survive, we definitely need some change, these career politician's forgot that they work for us, I think it's time that we remind them who the Boss is

Reply(10)
31
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Intelligence#Venezuelan#Lawyers For Civil Rights#The New York Times#Cnn#Wbz
The Independent

Bus of senior citizens pursued on Cape Cod by National Guard member who thought they were migrants

A member of the National Guard went rogue and terrorised a group of senior citizens on a bus tour of Cape Cod as part of an effort to help Ron DeSantis’s campaign to bus migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.The shocking scene played out last Monday, according to the Cape Cod Times, which interviewed the bus driver and spoke with local National Guard officials. But the proof of the incident itself comes from the hand of the perpetrator, who live-streamed his threatening behaviour on Facebook.In the video, 51-year-old Lt Col Christopher Hoffman is heard praising Ron DeSantis’s scheme to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight

The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy