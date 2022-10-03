Bylaw revisions presented in Sun City

Recreation Centers of Sun City members could see some changes that might give them more of a voice in RCSC governance if they are approved by the board.

The RCSC ad hoc Bylaws Committee presented its recommendations for the first time Sept. 29 during a board planning session. The document includes a number of revisions favorable to members and, according to several committee members, address the three motions approved by members during the Dec. 13 annual meeting.

The next annual member meeting is scheduled 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the auditorium at Sundial Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave. But the board will likely not vote on the recommendations before that, so that meeting will be conducted under the current bylaws.

Members will have a chance to voice their opinions on the recommended changes during the next RCSC member/director exchange meeting 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 in the auditorium at Sundial.

“I believe we have empowered members more than they are now,” Alan Lenefsky, committee chairman, said of the recommendations.

Possibly the most significant proposal was to reduce the required quorum for the members’ annual meeting to 800 from 1,250. The committee also proposed a limit of 10 proxies can be collected by any person for the meeting.

“I don’t like proxies,” Dave Wieland, committee member, said. “If you sign a proxy, why can’t you show up in person?”

Another recommendation regarding attendance concerned the requirement that candidates for the board attend an orientation session. The recommendation includes two options — one that requires in-person attendance and another that allows for candidates to view a video of the orientation if circumstances are such that they cannot attend in person.

“A candidate attending in person shows commitment,” Wieland said.

The committee’s recommendations also take the board out of the equation when members want to circulate petitions. Under the recommendation, they would not have to get board permission. In addition, the committee recommends allowing petition signatures to be gathered on RCSC property as long as the signature gatherers do not disrupt activities, members’ ability to participate in them and do not block entrance or exit at facilities.

The committee also removed a number of bylaws that had been moved over from board policies a couple of years ago, intending that the board reinstate them as policies before voting on the committee’s bylaw proposals.