ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

After stepson castrated and hospitalized, stepmom is arrested, NC cops say

By Madeleine List
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets.

A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL reported.

Medical staff determined the wounds were not self-inflicted and that some of them were not current and appeared to “in the healing process,” according to CBS17.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the county’s Department of Social Services on July 29 saying the child was possibly being abused, according to WNCT. The child’s age wasn’t specified in news reports.

Deputies arrested the child’s stepmother on Sept. 30, according to WRAL. She faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of felony child abuse with serious injury, CBS17 reported.

McClatchy News is not identifying the stepmother to protect the identity of the child.

She is being held on a $2 million bond, according to WRAL.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office did not return a request for information from McClatchy News.

Wilson is about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

Mom, aunt and grandma arrested after 5-year-old couldn’t be revived, California cops say

Parents arrested in death of 9-year-old who had just survived cancer, PA cops say

Woman accused of sex trafficking 6-year-old for Nike shoes, cash. She’s prison-bound

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police, who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Yoni Barrios, 32, was booked on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder late Thursday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Barrios, who is not a Las Vegas resident, was detained by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police Department officers while running on a Strip sidewalk, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
City
Wilson, NC
Wilson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wilson County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepson#Violent Crime#Wral#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
14K+
Followers
641
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy