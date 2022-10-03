After stepson castrated and hospitalized, stepmom is arrested, NC cops say

A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets.

A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL reported.

Medical staff determined the wounds were not self-inflicted and that some of them were not current and appeared to “in the healing process,” according to CBS17.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the county’s Department of Social Services on July 29 saying the child was possibly being abused, according to WNCT. The child’s age wasn’t specified in news reports.

Deputies arrested the child’s stepmother on Sept. 30, according to WRAL. She faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of felony child abuse with serious injury, CBS17 reported.

McClatchy News is not identifying the stepmother to protect the identity of the child.

She is being held on a $2 million bond, according to WRAL.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office did not return a request for information from McClatchy News.

Wilson is about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

