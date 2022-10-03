Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds
Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Thursday
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie exited in the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Detroit after being checked into the boards by Red Wings center Joe Valeno and did not return. With Washington already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (lower body), the 35-year-old winger may be held out of Saturday's preseason finale even if he's able to suit up, but is still considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green faces possible disciplinary action after altercation with Jordan Poole, per report
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green "forcefully struck" Poole, which required the two needing to be separated. The altercation forced...
CBS Sports
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers reveal details about incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which the team confirmed on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized last week, lost 17 pounds due to severe throat infection, per report
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized due to a severe throat infection that left him struggling to breathe and on bed rest, according to Brian Windhorst. Towns, who missed the opening week of Wolves training camp with the illness, said he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday for a team event.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday
Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday
Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
CBS Sports
College basketball recruiting: Jizzle James, son of former NFL star Edgerrin James, commits to Cincinnati
Cincinnati and second-year coach Wes Miller landed a big name on the recruiting trail Tuesday night as Class of 2023 guard prospect Jizzle James, a four-star talent from Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida, who is the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, committed to the Bearcats. James chose Cincy over finalists Georgia and LSU.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: No additional torn ligaments
Shepard (knee) did not suffer any ligament tears in addition to his ACL, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Shepard is likely to undergo surgery in one or two weeks, and his recovery timetable will be made somewhat more manageable with the news that he's avoided additional ligament damage. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shepard expressed confidence that he has another injury comeback in him, after already having already worked his way back from a torn Achilles to start the 2021 season. The longest tenured Giant will focus his efforts on recovering for the 2023 campaign, which will be his age-30 season. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the coming offseason.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Warriors head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that he doubts Thompson (rest) will scrimmage Thursday, which would rule him out for Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Thompson didn't play in either of the team's preseason games in Japan, and he's likely headed for...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Still needs more time
Washington (foot) is eligible to come off injured reserve ahead of Week 5, but he still needs more time to rehab, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Washington suffered a foot fracture at the beginning of August and has remained sidelined since. There hasn't been any reports of a setback, so the wideout appears on track with his rehab, but he simply just needs more time to recover from a serious injury. In his absence, Noah Brown has emerged as a solid secondary option behind CeeDee Lamb, while Michael Gallup (knee) is working his way back to full strength after making his season debut in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Remains on bench for nightcap
Torres (illness) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers. Torres sat out Game 1 of the twin bill after he was scratched from Monday's lineup due to an illness, and he'll remain on the bench for Tuesday's nightcap. Oswaldo Cabrera will shift to the keystone while Aaron Hicks starts in left field.
CBS Sports
Texans' Blake Cashman: Doesn't participate in walkthrough
Cashman (concussion) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cashman was ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 4 loss to the Chargers after suffering a concussion and remained sidelined for the team's first practice ahead of Week 5. If he's unable to clear concussion protocols before Sunday, Neville Hewitt would be a likely candidate to step into an expanded role against Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Tending to shoulder issue
Penny was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. On the heels of his 151-yard, two-touchdown performance in a Week 4 win at Detroit, Penny had his shoulders heavily wrapped when he met with the media, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. At the outset of practice Wednesday, Penny was spotted on the side during warmups, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, and he apparently didn't take any reps during the closed portion of practice either. As a result, Penny's status will be one to monitor Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday in New Orleans. Rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas are the next running backs behind Penny on the team's depth chart.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Unlikely to play in Week 5
Williams (ankle) is considered doubtful to play in Week 5 versus the Dolphins, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Williams is expected to miss a second straight game Sunday after he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Bills. Marcell Harris will likely see an uptick in usage again in Week 5.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders replace Carson Wentz with QB at No. 2; Panthers, Texans also address position
Some of these veteran-quarterback experiments already look to have failed. The Baker Mayfield experiment in Carolina and the Carson Wentz experiment in Washington. Heck, in Pittsburgh, it already did, with Mitch Trubisky getting benched for Kenny Pickett. This mock is loaded with those teams addressing the quarterback position in the...
