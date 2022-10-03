Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
KCRA.com
MAP: Where the suspected Stockton serial killings happened, according to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A “series of killings” in Stockton and Oakland dating back to 2021 all appear to be connected in some way, the Stockton Police Department announced in early October. Five men were killed in Stockton and one man was killed in Oakland. Another woman who...
Elk Grove man commits robberies in Placer County, found with fentanyl
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for burglarizing homes in Loomis, mail theft, attempted vehicle theft and possession of fentanyl all while breaking the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision. According to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 14, deputies arrived […]
Sacramento Police searching for shooting suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting on Wednesday morning near 13th and X streets sent one man to the hospital. A male adult was located at around 7 a.m. with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect […]
KCRA.com
DNA identifies woman killed in Sacramento County 18 years ago
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — DNA genealogy technology has identified the remains of a woman 18 years after she was killed in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now, authorities are asking for help to identify her killer. Shannon Vielguth's remains were found in March 2008 in the area of Tyler Island...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Involving Electric Scooter Reported in Sacramento
Injury Accident at Bothwell Drive Intersection Injured Scooter Rider. A Sacramento hit-and-run with injuries involving an electric scooter occurred on October 5. The accident happened at the intersection of Bothwell and Vintage Park drives around 9:06 a.m. The vehicle in question was reported as an SUV, but no further details were provided by the responding California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped
OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Kidnapped Merced family found dead, calls for increased safety in Sac, Thailand day care shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Most of the Stockton serial killing victims are Hispanic men: What city leaders are saying
STOCKTON, Calif. — A majority of the victims inStockton's serial killings are Hispanic men, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officials say seven shootings, six in Stockton and one in Oakland, have been connected by ballistic testing so far. Five of the victims who were killed were Hispanic men.
Card skimming device found in Roseville ATM
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Bay Area man on Thursday after he was found with a card skimming device. Police say that a card skimming device is a card reader that can be installed into an ATM or other pay points to steal bank card information. Officers arrested […]
Paradise Post
Inmate crew stops stabbing on Solano County bike trail
VACAVILLE — A crew of jail inmates on clean-up duty with an officer overseeing them saved an 18-year-old woman who was being stabbed on a bike trail Tuesday, police said. The assault of the woman happened in the area of Brookdale Court on the Alamo Creek bike trail, Vacaville police said in a statement. Officers were called there about 10 a.m.
Stockton serial killer 'on a mission'; Watch surveillance video
STOCKTON — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.On Tuesday, Stockton police released a surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a press conference that while the view is from behind, he wanted the public to note the person's distinctive, upright posture and uneven stride.McFadden said the department did not have any evidence directly linking a suspect to any...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roseville (Roseville, CA)
According to the Roseville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Foothills [..]
Crash kills two Fairfield residents, is investigated as a possible DUI, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Fairfield residents were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Wednesday between Mankas Corner and Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Area Office. The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. along Mankas Corner Road, south of Ledgewood Road, when a Hyundai left the roadway and struck a power […]
Burglary suspect arrested in Loomis after leaving his bag with his ID at scene
LOOMIS -- A suspected burglar is under arrest after he left his bag containing his ID and 28 grams of Fentanyl at the scene of the crime, authorities say. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on September 14 at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County sheriff's deputy arrived at a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis after being called to investigate some "suspicious circumstances." The deputy found the garage door of the home partially open. The garage appeared to be ransacked. Some drawers were left open and several hand tools and power tools were strewn about. The deputy also found a...
Box truck crashes into North Sacramento fence after chase
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a box truck crashed into a fence after a chase in the North Sacramento area early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. near Rio Linda and Arcade boulevards. Sacramento police say officers initially located an occupied stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it instead led them on a chase. Officers broke off the chase, but the suspect soon crashed into the fence. Whoever was inside then got out and ran. The suspected driver still hasn't located, police say.
Roseville officer involved in motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said that one of their officers was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. At 8:58 a.m., an officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle along northbound Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area
Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
KCRA.com
'Like a big battering ram': Sacramento Ring camera video shows woman trying to break into home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For a longtime Sacramento resident, an ordeal where a woman tried to break into a neighbor's home nearly three weeks ago has led him to say "enough is enough" and call for city leaders to be held accountable for what he believes is deteriorating public safety in the city of Sacramento.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 3, 2022
Charges: HS 11364(A), 11377(A) Suspect: NGUYEN, HUNG (AMA, 41, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Suspect: HERNANDEZ, ELIAS (HMA, 19, ARRESTED) Suspect: SILVERS, KYLE (WMA, 30, ARRESTED) PC 273.6 Misdemeanor. WILLFUL VIOLATION OF ORDER RE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. PC 13700 Misdemeanor. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE DEFINITION. Bail: $5,000.00. Total Bail $5,000.00. Time:...
Comments / 1