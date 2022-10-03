ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Clayton News Daily

Saban Reveals When Bryce Young's Playing Status Will Be Determined

Alabama coach Nick Saban is still unsure if quarterback Bryce Young will start on Saturday vs. Texas A&M with his current shoulder injury. As of Thursday, Saban said Young’s status will most likely be determined based on how the pregame warmups go on Saturday. “Bryce has been practicing, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clayton News Daily

Indianapolis to Face Denver Without Jonathan Taylor

Matt Ryan versus Russell Wilson sure sounded a lot more appealing back in August. Now that it’s October and Ryan’s Colts have one win and Wilson’s Broncos have been on a rocky ride to begin the year, the matchup is less enticing. But on Thursday nights, anything...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clayton News Daily

Alvin Kamara 'Feeling Great, Ready to Roll' vs. Seahawks

Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to play in the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Kamara, who did not play in the Saints’ game against the Vikings on Sunday, had been battling a rib injury that he suffered during the team’s season opener against the Falcons that also kept him from playing against the Buccaneers in Week 2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clayton News Daily

Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update

Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons. Brady entered the week with a number of questions surrounding his health after Tampa listed him as...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Week 5 NFL Player Props to Target

As the NFL season progresses, oddsmakers begin to tighten point spreads. This makes it more difficult for bettors to build bankrolls. Just look at the Week 5 betting board. Six of the this week’s 16 games feature lines at SI Sportsbook of seven points or more, including the largest spread of the season at 15.5 points (Steelers-Bills).
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Falcons release DT Anthony Rush

The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday. Rush had seven tackles while playing 33.3 percent of the defensive snaps through four games. Atlanta didn't immediately announce a corresponding move. Rush, 26, has seen action in 30 games (10 starts) over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Texas A&M QB Max Johnson out With Broken Bone in Hand, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Texas A&M starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand, according to a report from ESPN’s Ian Fitzsimmons. Johnson suffered the injury in the 42–24 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday, and will be out indefinitely.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Clayton News Daily

Raiders Apologize After Incorrectly Announcing Clarence Davis Had Died

The Raiders have found themselves in hot water on Thursday afternoon after publishing a story on the team’s official website announcing the death of former running back Clarence Davis at the age of 73. That information proved to be false. Davis is still living. The Raiders’ official statement correcting...
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Aaron Rodgers Wishes Packers Had More Time in London

View the original article to see embedded media. With the Packers set to play their first-ever game in London on Sunday against the Giants, Aaron Rodgers is excited about playing overseas. His only qualm: he wishes they had more time there. “We’re all excited,” Rodgers said. “I think the reason...
GREEN BAY, WI
Clayton News Daily

Texas's Quinn Ewers to Return vs. Oklahoma, per Report

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be making his on-field return and is expected to start Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It marks his first return to action since suffering a clavicle sprain in the team’s 20–19 loss to Alabama in Week 2. According to Thamel, Ewers has “been practicing without limitations this week” ahead of Texas’s fiercest rivalry: the Red River Showdown.
AUSTIN, TX
Clayton News Daily

Pujols Makes Definitive Statement on Whether He's Retiring

View the original article to see embedded media. Before the 2022 season started, Albert Pujols announced that this would be his last year in professional baseball and his storied career would finally come to an end. And now with its final chapter just a few pages away with the Cardinals entering the postseason, he says he wouldn’t have it any other way.
MLB

