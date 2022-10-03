Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
Clayton News Daily
Saban Reveals When Bryce Young’s Playing Status Will Be Determined
Alabama coach Nick Saban is still unsure if quarterback Bryce Young will start on Saturday vs. Texas A&M with his current shoulder injury. As of Thursday, Saban said Young’s status will most likely be determined based on how the pregame warmups go on Saturday. “Bryce has been practicing, and...
Clayton News Daily
Indianapolis to Face Denver Without Jonathan Taylor
Matt Ryan versus Russell Wilson sure sounded a lot more appealing back in August. Now that it’s October and Ryan’s Colts have one win and Wilson’s Broncos have been on a rocky ride to begin the year, the matchup is less enticing. But on Thursday nights, anything...
Clayton News Daily
Alvin Kamara ‘Feeling Great, Ready to Roll’ vs. Seahawks
Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to play in the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Kamara, who did not play in the Saints’ game against the Vikings on Sunday, had been battling a rib injury that he suffered during the team’s season opener against the Falcons that also kept him from playing against the Buccaneers in Week 2.
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update
Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons. Brady entered the week with a number of questions surrounding his health after Tampa listed him as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
Week 5 NFL Player Props to Target
As the NFL season progresses, oddsmakers begin to tighten point spreads. This makes it more difficult for bettors to build bankrolls. Just look at the Week 5 betting board. Six of the this week’s 16 games feature lines at SI Sportsbook of seven points or more, including the largest spread of the season at 15.5 points (Steelers-Bills).
NFL・
Clayton News Daily
Falcons release DT Anthony Rush
The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday. Rush had seven tackles while playing 33.3 percent of the defensive snaps through four games. Atlanta didn't immediately announce a corresponding move. Rush, 26, has seen action in 30 games (10 starts) over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles...
Clayton News Daily
Texas A&M QB Max Johnson out With Broken Bone in Hand, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Texas A&M starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand, according to a report from ESPN’s Ian Fitzsimmons. Johnson suffered the injury in the 42–24 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday, and will be out indefinitely.
Clayton News Daily
Raiders Apologize After Incorrectly Announcing Clarence Davis Had Died
The Raiders have found themselves in hot water on Thursday afternoon after publishing a story on the team’s official website announcing the death of former running back Clarence Davis at the age of 73. That information proved to be false. Davis is still living. The Raiders’ official statement correcting...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Aaron Rodgers Wishes Packers Had More Time in London
View the original article to see embedded media. With the Packers set to play their first-ever game in London on Sunday against the Giants, Aaron Rodgers is excited about playing overseas. His only qualm: he wishes they had more time there. “We’re all excited,” Rodgers said. “I think the reason...
Clayton News Daily
Texas’s Quinn Ewers to Return vs. Oklahoma, per Report
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be making his on-field return and is expected to start Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It marks his first return to action since suffering a clavicle sprain in the team’s 20–19 loss to Alabama in Week 2. According to Thamel, Ewers has “been practicing without limitations this week” ahead of Texas’s fiercest rivalry: the Red River Showdown.
Clayton News Daily
Pujols Makes Definitive Statement on Whether He’s Retiring
View the original article to see embedded media. Before the 2022 season started, Albert Pujols announced that this would be his last year in professional baseball and his storied career would finally come to an end. And now with its final chapter just a few pages away with the Cardinals entering the postseason, he says he wouldn’t have it any other way.
MLB・
Comments / 0