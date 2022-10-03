Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
Week Seven HS Preview: Miami Commits Go Head-To-Head
Despite these two teams combining for a 4-7 record this season, are looking at the game of the week from a Miami commts perspective. Commits Nathaniel Joseph (Edison) and the Washington twins (Palmetto) will be going at it, and we may even get to see Joseph and Robby Washington matchup against each other on both sides of the ball.
Scarlet Nation
Growing in confidence, Patrick Payton brings pressure off edge for FSU
A significant Florida State storyline going into 2022 was finding a pass rush after the loss of Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas to the NFL. The Seminoles have delivered with 14 sacks by nine Seminoles in five games. Jared Verse has been a big part of the production, making the...
Comments / 0