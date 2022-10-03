Donald Trump Sues CNN For Defamation, Ex-President Demanding $475 MILLION

Mega

Donald Trump is going after CNN , claiming the liberal news network has spewed untruths about him long enough. The ex-president has filed a lawsuit against CNN for defamation, and the businessman-turned-politician is not asking for chump change, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump filed a federal lawsuit against the network on Monday, claiming it has continued to spin a slanderous narrative about him for years out of fear he'll run for president in the 2024 election.

In the suit, the former Apprentice star points out several harmful words that he says CNN has used to describe him, including "racist," "Russian lackey," "insurrectionist," and even comparing him to "Hitler."

Trump and his legal team believe these labels are harmful and constitute defamation. "Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence -- purportedly as a 'trusted' news source -- to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically," the lawsuit obtained by TMZ reads.

His lawyers specifically take issue with the Hitler digs, claiming the network often used the phrase "The Big Lie" when referring to Trump's denial about losing the 2020 election. They argue that this term is linked to Hilter and used to incite the hatred of Jewish people and justify the Holocaust.

Trump accuses CNN of touting its negative opinions about the former commander in chief as fact, and he wants a whopping $475 MILLION in damages from the already struggling news network. We've reached out to CNN for comment.

This is just the latest scandal to hit the scandal-plagued left-leaning network since the ousting of ex-CNN honcho Jeff Zucker following RadarOnline.com's exclusive story exposing his secret affair with his colleague Allison Gollust .

Zucker's replacement Chris Licht has been scrambling to save CNN by shaking up his on-air lineup in a desperate attempt to appeal to a wider audience (and not just liberals).

As part of his plan, Licht took CNN anchor Don Lemon 's primetime slot away and moved him to morning television. Not everyone was so lucky. Licht axed a slew of talent, including Jeffrey Toobin , Brian Stelter , and John Harwood .

Trump's lawsuit comes on the heels of the FBI's August raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, in which authorities confiscated at least 33 boxes of items containing photographs, personally written notes, and 43 empty folders labeled "confidential."

The FBI also found four sets of documents marked Top Secret, three sets of Secret security clearance documents, and three others that were also marked Confidential.

Trump is currently under federal investigation for the mishandling of classified documents and potential violations of the Espionage Act.