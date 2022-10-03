ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Sues CNN For Defamation, Ex-President Demanding $475 MILLION

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqjNi_0iKa6ceq00
Mega

Donald Trump is going after CNN , claiming the liberal news network has spewed untruths about him long enough. The ex-president has filed a lawsuit against CNN for defamation, and the businessman-turned-politician is not asking for chump change, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump filed a federal lawsuit against the network on Monday, claiming it has continued to spin a slanderous narrative about him for years out of fear he'll run for president in the 2024 election.

In the suit, the former Apprentice star points out several harmful words that he says CNN has used to describe him, including "racist," "Russian lackey," "insurrectionist," and even comparing him to "Hitler."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4eTR_0iKa6ceq00
Mega

Trump and his legal team believe these labels are harmful and constitute defamation. "Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence -- purportedly as a 'trusted' news source -- to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically," the lawsuit obtained by TMZ reads.

His lawyers specifically take issue with the Hitler digs, claiming the network often used the phrase "The Big Lie" when referring to Trump's denial about losing the 2020 election. They argue that this term is linked to Hilter and used to incite the hatred of Jewish people and justify the Holocaust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vj69q_0iKa6ceq00
Mega

Trump accuses CNN of touting its negative opinions about the former commander in chief as fact, and he wants a whopping $475 MILLION in damages from the already struggling news network. We've reached out to CNN for comment.

This is just the latest scandal to hit the scandal-plagued left-leaning network since the ousting of ex-CNN honcho Jeff Zucker following RadarOnline.com's exclusive story exposing his secret affair with his colleague Allison Gollust .

Zucker's replacement Chris Licht has been scrambling to save CNN by shaking up his on-air lineup in a desperate attempt to appeal to a wider audience (and not just liberals).

As part of his plan, Licht took CNN anchor Don Lemon 's primetime slot away and moved him to morning television. Not everyone was so lucky. Licht axed a slew of talent, including Jeffrey Toobin , Brian Stelter , and John Harwood .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHpvb_0iKa6ceq00
Mega

Trump's lawsuit comes on the heels of the FBI's August raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, in which authorities confiscated at least 33 boxes of items containing photographs, personally written notes, and 43 empty folders labeled "confidential."

The FBI also found four sets of documents marked Top Secret, three sets of Secret security clearance documents, and three others that were also marked Confidential.

Trump is currently under federal investigation for the mishandling of classified documents and potential violations of the Espionage Act.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

CNN Bosses Force Jim Sciutto To Address 'Personal Situation' After Suffering 'Serious Fall' That Sparked Internal Investigation

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has been absent from the air, and now we know why. Bosses at the struggling network reportedly told Sciutto to take some time and address a "personal situation" after he suffered a "serious fall" in Amsterdam, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sciutto has not been at work to host Newsroom with Poppy Harlow since Monday. Viewers noticed his absence on Tuesday and Wednesday and a new report links the missing anchor to the injury he suffered earlier this year while he was overseas and on the way home after an assignment in Ukraine. According to Daily...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Kanye West Turns On Money-Hungry Ex-Pal Jared Kushner, Accuses Donald Trump's Son-In-Law Of 'Holding President Back'

Kanye West unloaded on several celebrities while sitting down with Fox's Tucker Carlson, but managed to throw his former pal Jared Kushner under the bus by claiming Donald Trump's son-in-law was "holding" the former President back during his reign. Article continues below advertisement. Ye and Ivanka Trump's husband have been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RadarOnline

'Destroying The Rule Of Law': Ex-Prez Donald Trump LASHES OUT At President Joe Biden & NY AG Letitia James In Latest Speech

Ex-President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden and New York Attorney General Letitia James during a speech in Florida this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling speech took place in Miami on Wednesday as the former president spoke to hundreds of Latinos in an effort to build their support for conservative policies.
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

Ex-Prez Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To INTERVENE In Fight With Justice Dept. Over Classified Docs Seized From Mar-a-Lago

Ex-President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to intervene in his ongoing dispute with the Justice Department over the more than 100 classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking emergency request came on Tuesday, and it marks just the latest example of the former president...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Jeffrey Toobin
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Donald Trump
RadarOnline

'No One F---s With A Biden': President Joe Biden Forgets He's Wearing Mic, Drops Explicit Language During Florida Visit With Ron DeSantis

President Joe Biden must have forgotten he was wearing a mic when he dropped an f-bomb that was caught on tape during his Florida visit when he teamed up with his archenemy Ron DeSantis. The commander in chief had a slip of the tongue while walking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, RadarOnline.com has learned. Biden and Murphy appeared more like buddies than colleagues during what the President assumed was a private conversation. The 79-year-old Democratic leader is in hurricane-stricken Florida to weigh in on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Biden had just teamed up with DeSantis for a joint...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
U.S. POLITICS
RadarOnline

Chris Cuomo's NewsNation Primtetime Debut TANKS In Ratings, Garners Less Than 150,000 Viewers

Chris Cuomo’s return to primetime news this week was a ratings failure, with less than 150,000 viewers tuning in to watch the disgraced former CNN anchor, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Cuomo, the former CNN star’s new primetime show on NewsNation, garnered an abysmal 147,000 viewers when the program premiered Monday night.According to numbers released by Nielsen Media Research, the 52-year-old anchor’s debut program was rated last compared to the other major news networks’ programs that also aired during the 8 PM primetime timeslot.While Cuomo scored 147,000 viewers on NewsNation, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson garnered a whopping 2.9 million viewers.MSNBC’s Chris Hayes amassed...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Defamation#Fbi#Radaronline Com#Apprentice#Russian#Tmz#Jewish
RadarOnline

‘What, Exactly, Are We Celebrating?’: MSNBC Insiders Privately Question ‘Ill-Advised’ Decision To Hire Alex Wagner As Rachel Maddow Replacement

Alex Wagner’s ratings since taking over for Rachel Maddow during MSNBC’s 9 PM news hour have left network insiders questioning whether Wagner was the best choice to replace Maddow four days a week, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a shocking development to come less than one month since Wagner took over for Maddow on August 16, the 44-year-old journalist and host of the new Alex Wagner Tonight program has only received mediocre ratings.Even more surprising is that compared to Maddow’s usual 2.5 million viewers per night, Wagner has only garnered an average of 1.5 million viewers tuning in to watch her...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Federal Agents Have Enough Evidence To Charge Hunter Biden For Taxes & Illegal Gun Purchase: Sources

Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden believe they have enough to charge the First Son with tax crimes and for the purchase of an illegal handgun, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the investigation revealed that agents have a viable criminal case against President Joe Biden's son. The insiders told The Washington Post that the investigation into Hunter shifted months ago, changing gears from Hunter's overseas business dealings to whether the former drug fiend reported all of his income from overseas transactions.They were also looking into whether Hunter lied about his substance abuse issues on a firearm form in 2018.Hunter's fate...
DELAWARE STATE
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Trying To Weasel Out On Child Support Payments For Secret Daughter In Wake Of Feds Closing In

Gutless Hunter Biden is crying poverty to try to weasel out of some of his support payments for the four-year-old love child he has never met. President Joe Biden's troubled son, 52, asked an Arkansas judge to do some fancy arithmetic now that he's had "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income," according to court papers. Hunter's attempt to skip out on payments comes ahead of federal agents allegedly closing in on his finances. Reports on Thursday indicated that the feds might have enough to charge the First Son with tax crimes...
POLITICS
RadarOnline

White House Dodges Question About Hunter Biden's Legal Woes As Explosive Report Reveals He Could Be Charged With Tax Crimes & Illegal Gun Purchase

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre steered clear from a question about Hunter Biden's legal woes after an explosive report revealed investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to gun purchase, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jean-Pierre diverted an inquiry from a reporter on Friday about whether or not President Biden was concerned over the newly leaked Department of Justice documents. "This is an ongoing investigation being handled independently by the Department of Justice, so I would refer you to the Department of Justice," she said, Daily Mail reported. The decision is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Loves His Son 'Unconditionally' After 22-Year-Old Disowned Senate Candidate For Allegedly Not Being Truthful About Abortion Accusations

Herschel Walker said he loves his son “unconditionally” despite the 22-year-old disowning him for allegedly “lying” about recent allegations he paid for an ex-girlfriend to receive an abortion, RadarOnline.com has learned.The GOP Senate candidate expressed his love for his son, Christian Walker, during an interview Wednesday morning that focused on both the current abortion allegations and the intense criticism he's receiving as a result of the accusations.“Well, I love my son unconditionally,” the NFL football player-turned-wannabe politician told Fox News. “And that's the way I've always been, I always love him unconditionally.”“I always will be for any of my kids,”...
NFL
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Shocking Emails, Texts & Photos Among The Evidence Found During Federal Investigation Against Hunter Biden

A cache of shocking emails, text messages, and photos are among the evidence found by federal investigators during their four-year probe into Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, newly leaked Department of Justice documents revealed federal investigators are in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old embattled son for tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a firearm.Among that evidence are highly revealing emails and text messages seemingly proving Hunter failed to properly declare income from his overseas business dealings to the IRS. According to one email from 2017, Hunter’s former business partner,...
DELAWARE STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

90K+
Followers
2K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy