ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Ex Ben DiNucci Gets Tryout as Tua Tagovailoa Backup; Dolphins Sign QB

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SK4DV_0iKa6atO00

Dallas Cowboys ex Ben DiNucci is in the mix as the Miami Dolphins on Monday announced they have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

FRISCO - Ben DiNucci just surfaced. ... because it might be a while before Tua Tagovailoa does.

The Miami Dolphins on Monday announced they have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad, a necessary move given the fact that starting QB Tua has been ruled out for Week 5 ... amid a great deal of league-wide controversy regarding the Dolphins' handling of his concussion-related issues .

The signing of Sinnett is logical in other ways as well, as he spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Dolphins, mostly on the practice squad - so he is a known commodity to the Miami organization.

But during this process, the Dolphins also got to know old Dallas Cowboys pal Ben DiNucci, the former pet project of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.

DINucci had spent the last couple of seasons in Dallas, once jumping up to start a game - an ill-fated outing at Philadelphia, but otherwise mostly serving on the practice squad. This season he was topped as a Dak Prescott backup by both Cooper Rush (who America has probably heard of by now) and by Will Grier, causing the Cowboys to move on from DiNucci.

Sinnett, who played collegiately at San Diego, also spent time with the Eagles but his work with Miami was deemed good enough to give him the nod as an addition QB in the Dolphins building behind new temp starter Teddy Bridgewater. During the Miami preseason this year, Sinnett completed 52.1 percent of his attempts for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Dolphins are 3-1 and play the Jets this weekend. The Cowboys are also 3-1 and play at the Rams, with Rush expected to be the QB and with Prescott seeing the doctor on Tuesday maybe one more week away from returning from his thumb surgery.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska RB elevated to roster for Thursday Night Football

Former Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo will play tonight for the Denver Broncos after Latavius Murray was declared inactive. The Broncos recently signed Murray, but he will be inactive after a brief turnaround from travelling to London last week for New Orleans. The Broncos are also looking to replace the...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Grier
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Rams#American Football#Frisco Ben Dinucci#Qb Tua#Dinucci
thecomeback.com

Ezekiel Elliott reveals an absolutely hilarious admission

On Monday night, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made Major League Baseball history when he blasted his 62nd home run of the season to break Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record. Since Judge hit the historic home run against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, there were a few Dallas Cowboys players in attendance – but star running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t one of them, for a pretty lame reason.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU

Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
atozsports.com

Broncos’ captain has perfect message for his teammates after tough loss

The Denver Broncos lost the toughest game of their season so far. It has absolutely nothing to do with what game it was, or who the loss was to, but instead, how it happened. It was all right there in front of them this game. They had improved last week on offense in a way, so initial thoughts were that they could have a coming-out party against a bad Colts defense.
DENVER, CO
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy