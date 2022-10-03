Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
fox16.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson | Recruits visiting the hill & hogs full practice open to media
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Our very own Kevin McPherson sits down with Pig Trail Nation to focus on more recruits visiting the hill during a huge week for Arkansas Football. The Razorbacks basketball team started full practice this week, the Red-White game is now only two weeks away, and...
