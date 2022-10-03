ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
