ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Frustration and desperation grow in areas hit hard by Ian

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eG6Z9_0iKa5iqZ00

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3NrP_0iKa5iqZ00
Members of the search and rescue team from Miami including Pasco, a black Labrador retriever, search the rubble for missing persons at Fort Myers Beach, two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida's west coast as a Category 4 storm. Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane's remnants, now a nor'easter, weren't done with the U.S.

The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm's onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay.

Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia

Coastal flooding shut down the only highway to part of North Carolina's Outer Banks and flooding was possible all the way to Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27 and in Florida a day later.

Search and rescue efforts were still ongoing Monday in Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida's emergency management agency.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy told NBC's "Today Show" that residents who evacuated were largely being kept away from their homes because of searches likely to last a few more days.

Washed-out bridges to barrier islands, flooded roadways, spotty cellphone service and a lack of water, electricity or the internet left hundreds of thousands isolated. The situation in many areas wasn't expected to improve for several days because waterways were overflowing, leaving the rain that fell with nowhere to go.

In DeSoto County, northeast of Fort Myers, the Peace River and tributaries reached record high levels.

Many residents in the rural county of about 37,000 people could be reached only by boat. Many roads that remained above water were blocked, and deputies in ATVs were clearing debris and creating teams to find and help stranded residents, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, which was assisting with the efforts.

Joe Gunn said the first two days without power at his Punta Gorda home weren't bad because he, his wife and 4-year-old daughter like to camp.

But then they ran out of gas, Gunn said as he waited for an hour for $20 worth of premium fuel from a Bonita Springs station, one of the few open in the area. The family then drove to get supplies and a hot meal.

Gunn was preparing for another stressful night, worried someone might try to steal his supplies. "I am constantly listening to the generator. It's pitch black outside of the house," he said.

Across southwest Florida, residents whose homes were overrun by the sea or floods threw waterlogged mattresses, couches and other belongings into the street and tore out floors and cut into walls, hoping to dry the shells of their houses before mold set in.

"Everything that got water is starting to mold. We're cutting all the drywall out, 2 feet up, trying to get things dried out to save the house and to protect it from more damage," said Jeff Rioux, thankful for several days of nice weather and generators to run fans.

Neighbors helped each other where they could.

"I lost everything," said Alice Pujols, crying as she picked through the heaps of castaway clothes at a stranger's home. "I'm just looking for what I can salvage."

About 550,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity on Monday morning, down from a peak of 2.6 million. But that is still nearly the same amount of customers in all of Rhode Island.

The current goal is to restore power by Sunday to customers whose power lines and other electric infrastructure is still intact, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Monday. It does not include homes or areas where infrastructure needs to be rebuilt.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit Florida on Wednesday. The president was in Puerto Rico on Monday, promising to "rebuild it all" after Hurricane Fiona knocked out all power to the island two weeks ago.

In Virginia, the U.S. Navy postponed the first-ever deployment of the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford, the nation's most advanced aircraft carrier, according to a statement from the Navy's 2nd Fleet. The carrier and other U.S. ships were scheduled to leave Norfolk on Monday for training exercises in the Atlantic Ocean with vessels from other NATO Countries.

Coast Guard, municipal and private crews have been using helicopters, boats and even Jet Skis to evacuate people over the past several days.

After moving across Florida, Ian made another landfall in the U.S. in South Carolina as a much weaker hurricane. Officials said Monday that crews were finishing removing sand from coastal roads and nearly all power had been restored.

___

Associated Press reporters Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee; Frieda Frisaro and David Fischer in Miami; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News

Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Tourism critical as Florida could take $70-billion hit from Hurricane Ian

MIAMI - "What if you were here in Fort Myers?" a lush female voice narrates the well-shot, beautiful, dated, video commercial promoting Fort Myers as a great place to spend time. The images are of Fort Myers the way it was, not the reality after Hurricane Ian gutted Southwest Florida. Now, the newspapers and TV outlets carry pictures of a broken tourism economy, shattered homes and lives. TV commercials from Fort Myers likely won't be on the air for a long time but elsewhere in the state, areas untouched by Ian are open for business. Bruce Turkel, a branding expert,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WBTW News13

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path […]
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
State
Rhode Island State
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
blackchronicle.com

Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Why Florida will remain prosperous after Hurricane Ian

Their response to Hurricane Ian's devastation proves that the people of Florida are resilient. Florida will be the case study on the wisdom of adaptation, mitigation, and economic dynamism to the challenges of warming oceans. The progressive philosophy of economic stagnation and big government suffocation will fail in Florida. Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Tropical Depression 12 forms in the eastern Atlantic

MIAMI -- As parts of Florida struggle to recover from the catastrophic trail of destruction left by Hurricane Ian, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 has formed.National forecasters said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving to the northwest at 12 mph.According to the hurricane center, the tropical depression formed west of the Cabo Verde islands and was expected to be short lived and not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the mainland U.S.CBS 4 chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said if it gets a name it will...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Atlantic Hurricane#Desperation#Southwest Florida#Hurricane Ian#Pedro Portal#Getty Images Frustration#Virginia Coastal#Outer Banks
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Search crews going door to door in southwest Florida, death toll rises

FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone. The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves...
FLORIDA STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly

As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
116K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy