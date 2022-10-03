The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2) will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday in front of a hostile crowd at Davis Wade Stadium. Bulldogs' head coach Mike Leach has his team off to the best start its seen during his tenure. Though...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO