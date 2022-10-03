ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC Theatres closes in Eau Claire's Oakwood Mall

By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
EAU CLAIRE — AMC Theatres closed its location in Oakwood Mall this past weekend, which leaves one movie theater chain in operation in the Eau Claire area.

Paper signs seen Monday posted on the theater complex’s doors stated that AMC Classic Oakwood 12 has permanently closed.

