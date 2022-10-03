Read full article on original website
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
Hurricane Ian raises concerns on building codes for North Central Florida residents
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, residents across North Central Florida are taking a closer look at how their homes would fare in a storm of that magnitude. “Given the strength of that storm and the amount of rain that fell, we could’ve had problems here...
Florida Department of Children and Families wait on approval for disaster snap benefits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Children and Families is waiting on approval from the federal government for disaster snap benefits in the aftermath of Ian. The US Department of Agriculture runs the snap program. The state submitted a request to the federal agency asking for the approval of...
Ayala Challenges Moody in ‘longshot’ bid for Florida Attorney General
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Former Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala is making a “longshot” bid to unseat Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, saying a key issue is the independence of Florida’s top legal officer. But as with other contests this year for state Cabinet seats, the race...
More than 13,000 mail-in ballots cast in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With Election Day more than a month away, over 13,000 Florida voters have cast mail-in ballots, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. In all, Floridians have requested about 2.8 million vote-by-mail ballots. As of a Wednesday morning count, 13,560 had been...
Two candidates compete to become State Ag Commissioner
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Republican candidate Wilton Simpson, who is a sitting state senator is running against Naomi Blemur. She’s an elected member of Miami-Dade’s Democratic Party. Blemur is also the first Haitian-American to be a major-party candidate for a cabinet seat. Her goals include ensuring public school students...
