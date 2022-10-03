ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
More than 13,000 mail-in ballots cast in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With Election Day more than a month away, over 13,000 Florida voters have cast mail-in ballots, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. In all, Floridians have requested about 2.8 million vote-by-mail ballots. As of a Wednesday morning count, 13,560 had been...
Two candidates compete to become State Ag Commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Republican candidate Wilton Simpson, who is a sitting state senator is running against Naomi Blemur. She’s an elected member of Miami-Dade’s Democratic Party. Blemur is also the first Haitian-American to be a major-party candidate for a cabinet seat. Her goals include ensuring public school students...
