3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
What you may want to plant in your garden now, rather than waiting for spring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the colder temperatures begin to hit the Mid-South, it’s time to start thinking about preparing gardens for the cold. And while most may not think of fall for gardening and planting, it may be the perfect time. “This should be the main planting season...
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
Dangerously dry temperatures and cool conditions continue in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Staying dry with abnormally dry conditions and high fire dangers with burn bans continuing. Tonight mostly clear skies with lows into the 50s and 40s. Friday is a little cooler with highs near 80°F as a dry cold front will track through the Mid-South. The...
New colorful outdoor experience at Brooks Museum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brooks Outside : Evanescent, is a new outdoor installation at the Brooks Museum. The installation will be up until October 21st, and it is described as "an immersive, outdoor light and sound experience inspired by the beauty, fragility, and transience of the natural world." Evanescent was...
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
Garden & Gun
The Snow Cone You Didn’t Know You Were Craving
I was once an unbeliever. Approaching the order window at Jerry’s Sno Cones after a sweat-soaked slog around the Memphis Zoo a few summers ago, I was aware of the option to upgrade my cone to a Supreme, meaning it would be layered with soft-serve vanilla ice cream. But I knew that a cherry-lime snow cone represented perfection on its own, and this Supreme gimmickry seemed a clear case of gilding the icy lily (and just plain weird).
Volunteers to paint rainbows on remaining crosswalks at Cooper & Young this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis LGBTQ+ community will be celebrating the installation of Phase II of the rainbow crosswalk in Cooper Young this weekend. The first phase was completed in 2019, with one side of the four crosswalks at the intersection of Cooper St. and Young Ave. in midtown painted as a rainbow. That crosswalk was repainted in 2020 for longevity.
localmemphis.com
Memphis apartment complex's residents frustrated over lack of parking spaces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rent prices are on the rise across the country and here in Memphis. On top of rent, many are paying even more for parking than they didn't expect to pay all because where they live doesn’t have enough space for everyone. "It's not enough room....
Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
FireRescue1
Tenn. firefighter's 'white folks' Facebook post prompts FD inquiry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation after a firefighter's post caused a controversy on his personal Facebook account. Steven Chillis posted that he was watching the movie “The Woman King” and wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” Action News 5 reported.
Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by their pit bulls. The dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized Thursday afternoon. Doctors […]
MFD to renovate Fire Station located at Union Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department Planning and Developing Team announced that it will start renovations for Fire Station 11 located on Union Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to MFD, the exterior of the building has been damaged over time by weather conditions. MFD also said that the building needs to be updated to be up to par with advancements in technology and building codes. ‘
Memphis business owner says break-ins happening repeatedly despite reported drop in property crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Property crime is down In Memphis, according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, but some local business owners aren’t buying the stat. Numbers from the crime commission show property crime dipped by six percent over the last year. FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre spoke with one business...
South Memphis home destroyed in fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home was destroyed after a fire in South Memphis Monday. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at the intersection of Florida and McKellar around 4 p.m. When we arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. This is the scene that had Laurence Mayes shocked when he stepped […]
Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
Grandma takes cover when shots are fired at Street Ministries, 2 teens wounded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother picking up her grandson at Street Ministries had little time to react when someone started firing shots toward the building Monday night. Police said two juveniles were wounded when two males in an older White Nissan drove past Street Ministries on Vance and opened fire. The grandmother, who only […]
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
actionnews5.com
Memphis independent film, “Queen Rising,” hits theaters Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis independent film is hitting the big screen Friday!. “Queen Rising” dives into the life of a struggling school teacher who strikes a book deal to solve her financial troubles but as she dives into her past surrounding the “college town slayings,” she realizes it may not be behind her after all.
Memphis man creates city's first fashion association, hoping to make Memphis a go-to city for fashion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fashion Industry Association is the first fashion organization of this sort in the area that focuses on building connections and mentoring up-and-coming artists in the fashion industry. We spoke with the president of the association, James Davis, about why this is a big deal...
Two women steal $1.4K of clothing from Kohl’s, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two women who stole from a Kohl’s in Cordova. On Sep. 29 at approximately 12:15 PM, two women walked into a Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway. The two put 27 pieces of clothing into...
Comments / 1