Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

New colorful outdoor experience at Brooks Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brooks Outside : Evanescent, is a new outdoor installation at the Brooks Museum. The installation will be up until October 21st, and it is described as "an immersive, outdoor light and sound experience inspired by the beauty, fragility, and transience of the natural world." Evanescent was...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee Lifestyle
Garden & Gun

The Snow Cone You Didn’t Know You Were Craving

I was once an unbeliever. Approaching the order window at Jerry’s Sno Cones after a sweat-soaked slog around the Memphis Zoo a few summers ago, I was aware of the option to upgrade my cone to a Supreme, meaning it would be layered with soft-serve vanilla ice cream. But I knew that a cherry-lime snow cone represented perfection on its own, and this Supreme gimmickry seemed a clear case of gilding the icy lily (and just plain weird).
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
FireRescue1

Tenn. firefighter's 'white folks' Facebook post prompts FD inquiry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation after a firefighter's post caused a controversy on his personal Facebook account. Steven Chillis posted that he was watching the movie “The Woman King” and wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” Action News 5 reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by their pit bulls. The dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized Thursday afternoon. Doctors […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MFD to renovate Fire Station located at Union Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department Planning and Developing Team announced that it will start renovations for Fire Station 11 located on Union Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to MFD, the exterior of the building has been damaged over time by weather conditions. MFD also said that the building needs to be updated to be up to par with advancements in technology and building codes. ‘
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis home destroyed in fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home was destroyed after a fire in South Memphis Monday. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at the intersection of Florida and McKellar around 4 p.m. When we arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. This is the scene that had Laurence Mayes shocked when he stepped […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis independent film, “Queen Rising,” hits theaters Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis independent film is hitting the big screen Friday!. “Queen Rising” dives into the life of a struggling school teacher who strikes a book deal to solve her financial troubles but as she dives into her past surrounding the “college town slayings,” she realizes it may not be behind her after all.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
