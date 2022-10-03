Read full article on original website
Professional Skills Institute equips students with essential career readiness components
Sometimes there's deceptively more to starting a career than having a four-year degree, be it experience or additional certifications. Deanna Lamb with the Professional Skills Institute explains how the school's programming can help aspiring students start training, earn appropriate licenses and network with professionals so they can hit the ground running when they start their career — whether they continue to pursue higher education or start working right away.
C.C. gifts natural hairstyling, food provisions to Toledo community
A mobile hairstylist is showing some of the most meaningful generosity in the Toledo area. Transformations Natural Hair Salon helps its customers accentuate natural beauty and even offers free hairstyling on Tuesdays. Owner C.C. also operates Savanna's Soul Kitchen which provides free holiday dinners and has a food pantry at...
FilmToledo Fundraiser & Mixer to network creators, develop local film commission
Nonprofit film commission FilmToledo is aiming to network filmmakers and actors interested in utilizing the local area. Its first fundraiser will be an opportunity for residents and visitors to do just that. The FilmToledo Fundraiser & Mixer will bring regional producers together to get to know each other and discuss...
Toledo Humane Society rescues six dogs impacted by Hurricane Ian
MAUMEE, Ohio — Dudley, Silvia and Finn were already without a home before hurricane Ian struck their shelters. "Unfortunately, they did ride out the storms in the shelters and their shelters sustained substantial damage to their buildings so the key was to get them out and safe," said Abbey Hall, the development manager for the Toledo Humane Society.
Toledo Zoo has fall family fun, beverage tasting and pumpkin carving at Harvest Fest
ZOOtoberfest — Oct. 7. Recurring activities will also be on display around the zoo like meet-and-greets, bounce houses, live music and pumpkin carving lessons. All events, times and means of registration are listed at toledozoo.org/harvest-fest.
Vendors, musicians setting up for Old West End Autumn Market
The Old West End Autumn Market is nearly ready to go for the weekend. The market will have more than 50 vendors along with food trucks and live music. Food Trucks lined up are Deets BBQ, Maybe Cheese Born With It, Lyle's Crepes and Grumpy's. Performers will include Laurie Swyers'...
Three people shot outside Whitmer High School football game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot outside Whitmer High School on Friday night while a high school football game was taking place. Over a dozen shots were fired. According to police, three people were injured: two female victims and one male victim. All three sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Monroe County assault victim presses charges, files civil rights complaint
MONROE, Mich. — New developments have emerged regarding an August assault at a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, Michigan that left one woman with a broken nose and a concussion. Tracy Douglas is pressing charges against the people involved and for civil rights violations against the responding officers.
Suspect in 'active shooting scene' at Michigan hotel surrenders to police
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police on Thursday negotiated with an armed man accused of shooting and wounding one person and who has barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel. They said later in the evening that the suspect was in custody. The shooting stemmed from a...
North Toledo shooting injures 3, including suspect in Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were hurt in an early Thursday morning shooting, one of whom is a defendant in the case regarding 10-year-old Damia Ezell's death. According to a police report, 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman.
ARCA Menards Series to conclude at Toledo Speedway
TOLEDO, Ohio — ARCA racing will return to Toledo Speedway Saturday afternoon for the Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging. The final ARCA race of the season race will take place at 4 p.m. and will be the first time since 2011 that the champion will be decided here in Toledo, the city that ARCA calls home.
