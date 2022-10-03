ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Professional Skills Institute equips students with essential career readiness components

Sometimes there's deceptively more to starting a career than having a four-year degree, be it experience or additional certifications. Deanna Lamb with the Professional Skills Institute explains how the school's programming can help aspiring students start training, earn appropriate licenses and network with professionals so they can hit the ground running when they start their career — whether they continue to pursue higher education or start working right away.
MAUMEE, OH
C.C. gifts natural hairstyling, food provisions to Toledo community

A mobile hairstylist is showing some of the most meaningful generosity in the Toledo area. Transformations Natural Hair Salon helps its customers accentuate natural beauty and even offers free hairstyling on Tuesdays. Owner C.C. also operates Savanna's Soul Kitchen which provides free holiday dinners and has a food pantry at...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo Humane Society rescues six dogs impacted by Hurricane Ian

MAUMEE, Ohio — Dudley, Silvia and Finn were already without a home before hurricane Ian struck their shelters. "Unfortunately, they did ride out the storms in the shelters and their shelters sustained substantial damage to their buildings so the key was to get them out and safe," said Abbey Hall, the development manager for the Toledo Humane Society.
TOLEDO, OH
Vendors, musicians setting up for Old West End Autumn Market

The Old West End Autumn Market is nearly ready to go for the weekend. The market will have more than 50 vendors along with food trucks and live music. Food Trucks lined up are Deets BBQ, Maybe Cheese Born With It, Lyle's Crepes and Grumpy's. Performers will include Laurie Swyers'...
TOLEDO, OH
Three people shot outside Whitmer High School football game

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot outside Whitmer High School on Friday night while a high school football game was taking place. Over a dozen shots were fired. According to police, three people were injured: two female victims and one male victim. All three sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The...
TOLEDO, OH
North Toledo shooting injures 3, including suspect in Damia Ezell case

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were hurt in an early Thursday morning shooting, one of whom is a defendant in the case regarding 10-year-old Damia Ezell's death. According to a police report, 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman.
TOLEDO, OH
ARCA Menards Series to conclude at Toledo Speedway

TOLEDO, Ohio — ARCA racing will return to Toledo Speedway Saturday afternoon for the Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging. The final ARCA race of the season race will take place at 4 p.m. and will be the first time since 2011 that the champion will be decided here in Toledo, the city that ARCA calls home.
TOLEDO, OH

