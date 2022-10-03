ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.

Prosecutors say Ramsey caused the 2021 crash when she failed to stop at a stop sign, causing her SUV to hit a van driven by Matthew J. Oechsle of Van Wert. Oechsle was treated for minor injuries while a passenger, MacKenzie Ray of Van Wert, was taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

Ramsey fled the scene but was later found and arrested in the village of Scott.

IN THIS ARTICLE
