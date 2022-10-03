Read full article on original website
DE Supreme Court overturns vote-by-mail, same-day registration
The Supreme Court of Delaware has ruled the state’s new mail-in voting and same-day voter registration statutes unconstitutional. Read the order here. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Norton Dam, Sebelius Lake mark 56 years of flood control, irrigation storage
NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Norton Dam and Keith Sebelius Lake have spent 56 years controlling flood plains and storing water for irrigation. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says Norton Dam and Keith Sebelius Lake - part of the Almena Unit in North Central Kansas - store irrigation water to serve 5,763 acres of land, provide water for the City of Norton, protect the Prairie Dog Creek valley from floods and offer recreational opportunities.
Marshall helps introduce legislation to examine veteran swipe fees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has helped introduce new legislation that would examine how much veterans are charged in swipe fees. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) introduced two new amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act to address high credit and debit card swipe fees that burden veterans.
