Bryan ISD rezoning request dependent on city council approval
The Bryan Independent School District and the city of Bryan, each released statements this week regarding the school district’s plan to move forward with a request to build a new maintenance and transportation facility at the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818. In two previous meetings, the city’s...
Why Bryan schools need new auxiliary facility
The Bryan school board would like to explain the school district’s need to build a new auxiliary facility on land the district owns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. We sincerely appreciate all staff and pledge continued transparency with our community. We want to clarify information. The new...
Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 8
A fundraiser for the Deanville Volunteer Fire Department will be held Sunday at the Deanville Fire Department complex, 6298 F.M. 111 in Deanville. The event starts at 7 a.m. with barbecue for sale. A fried chicken meal (dine-in or drive-thru) starts at 11 a.m. and an auction begins at 1:30 p.m. Also homemade items for sale, children’s games and a raffle.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 15 sec ago.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BVDEC, TEES to host Belgian tech companies next week
Representatives from 11 companies in Belgium and three Belgian-related business entities will come to Bryan-College Station for a two-day mission next week aimed at exploring opportunities to enter the United States marketplace in the Brazos Valley. The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC) and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station...
Brenham 47, Montgomery 14
MONTGOMERY — Brenham’s Keith Crawford ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 123 yards and another score as the Cubs cruised past Montgomery 47-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play. Rylan Wooten completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and...
Brenham takes 3 of 4 middle school matches against A&M Consolidated
The Brenham Middle School volleyball teams won three of four matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. In seventh grade matches, Brenham topped Consol Silver 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, while Consol Black won 13-25, 25-19, 27-15. In eighth grade play, Brenham beat Consol Silver 25-13, 25-23 and Consol Black 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
Phone scams reported in Brazos County, ways to avoid them
Anyone with a smart phone may have received a scam call at least once, and some may choose to pick up the call or let the unknown number keep ringing. On Monday, the Brazos County Collections Department said it was receiving calls from residents saying they received a call from a 1-877 number and were told to call the department and make their payment to Jackie Smith.
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team to host No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 10 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center. Admission is free. A&M (2-1) won two matches in California last week, topping No. 9 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5. South Carolina (3-0)...
College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia in 21-5A play
Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs for the Lady Cougars (24-15, 6-3), and...
Rudder, Brenham's district showdowns headline Week 7 high school football schedule
Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said a few weeks ago that District 10-5A Division II was going to be a wild and fun ride. While district play is still in its early stages, Week 7 is a great example of what Youngs meant with Rudder and Brenham each in big games.
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 44, Pflugerville Hendrickson JV A 12
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge threw four touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the Cougar JV Maroon football team’s 44-12 victory over Pflugerville Hendrickson JV A on Thursday. Gage Boyd caught two TD passes for the Tigers, while Colton Chmelar and Jordan Ramirez each caught one. Chmelar...
local roundup
Lady Cougars sweep Magnolia in 21-5A play: Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs...
Several rookie Prognosticator Panel pickers want to clean up their mistakes
Many first-timers on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel had visions of winning a title before the season. Now they’re trying to avoid the basement. Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt was the leader after the first week, but he’s faded to the bottom row in a five-way tie for 13th.
Rudder volleyball team drops road match at Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Allison Layton and Londyn Singleton each had seven kills for Rudder (30-13, 2-7), while Reagan Aponte had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Charity Rayford had four kills and three blocks.
College Station defense leads way in 17-0 shutout of Cedar Park
It was business as usual for the College Station defense Friday night as the fourth-ranked Cougars shut out the Cedar Park Timberwolves 17-0 in District 11-5A Division I play at Cougar Field. It was a quick start for the Cougars (5-1, 3-0) as Ayden Martinez-Brown, who finished with 241 yards...
Cessna's pick: Crimson Tide in a landslide
Top-ranked Alabama has the edge on Texas A&M in virtually every key offensive and defensive category Saturday. The Crimson Tide also is playing at home, and after last year’s game, revenge is another motivator for the home team in this one. There’s upsets every Saturday in college football, but...
