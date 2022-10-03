Read full article on original website
Truck of Man Missing Since 2006 Found at Bottom of Vermont River
The truck of a man missing since 2006 has been found at the bottom of a river in Duxbury, Vermont, after a team of divers Wednesday discovered it in the Winooski River, WCAX reported. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared 16 years ago on October 15, 2006, after leaving a...
Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River
By Wednesday afternoon, multiple personnel from Vermont State Police were on the site near the Duxbury Community Garden planning logistics to remove the vehicle from the river and up a steep bank. Read the story on VTDigger here: Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River.
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
Dasent pleads not guilty to South Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another not-guilty plea to another murder charge for Denroy Dasent. The 52-year-old South Burlington man faced a judge from prison Thursday morning, accused of second-degree murder. Court paperwork shows Dasent showed up at the Swiss Host Motel late Sunday night and confronted Brian Billings over alleged...
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and a truck towing a farm tractor on a trailer collided on Route 58 in Irasburg. The Irasburg Village School principal tells us that at least 13 students from...
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
School van hits moose in Newbury, VT
NEWBURY, Vt. — A driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a moose while driving a school van on Interstate 91 in Newbury, Vermont. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old David Baker of St. Johnsbury was driving an empty St. Johnsbury Academy transport van on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when he hit a moose near Mile Marker 108.
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
A Journalist Is Felled By the Waterbury Adventure Challenge
I was stuck in my own personal Waterbury roundabout — endlessly circling the town offices inside and out — when a public servant extraordinaire came to my rescue. William Shepeluk, Waterbury's municipal manager, led me to the second clue of the Waterbury Adventure Challenge. The game, which costs...
Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings
A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
All safe in school bus collision
IRASBURG — Families were counting their blessings after a truck collided with a school bus carrying 14 students on Route 58 in Irasburg Thursday. A five-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries, was the only person to be hurt in the crash. Vermont State Police were on the scene, along with tow trucks, worried parents, Irasburg school staff, and emergency response crews after a Ford pickup truck towing a tractor collided with a school bus pulling out of a driveway.
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
Gifford donates medic bags to local law enforcement
RANDOLPH, Vt., October 4, 2022— Our local law enforcement often arrive first on the scene of an incident where medical attention is required, but they don’t have the basic tools to provide first aid. That’s the reason behind Gifford’s recent presentation of several first responder medical bags to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. These bags will ensure the Randolph-based officers are better prepared to handle any moderate situation.
Police looking for suspect in Randolph robbery
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place in Randolph on Saturday morning. Troopers said they were notified of a robbery at The Barn Convenience Store at 3:17 a.m. They said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money.
