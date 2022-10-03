ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'

A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Val Verda moves closer to annexation into North Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Val Verda, an unincorporated part of Davis County, met Wednesday night about the annexation of their neighborhood into North Salt Lake. Val Verda is just south of Bountiful and east of Highway 89. It is surrounded by Bountiful as well as North Salt Lake.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Projects that were approved turn up for sale as market slows

In a possible sign of slowing in the red-hot Salt Lake City real estate market, the developer behind a mid-density residential project in the Liberty Wells neighborhood is planning to sell the property rather than develop it. The fall-through of the Cleveland Court project doesn’t come as a shock: the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
wvcjournal.com

Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City

Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Police Search Plane After Note Found On SLC Airport Flight

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Police say they found no threats on board a Southwest Airlines flight after it arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport last night. Law enforcement searched the plane after a note with a threat was found by a passenger on the flight from San Jose. Passengers were held on board while officers and canine units cleared the plane. The airline now says the note was a non-credible threat and that standard procedure was followed, including keeping the plane away from the terminal while it was searched.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Off-roading Utah: What you need to know about insurance and popular fall trails

This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. Ripping and roaring through Utah's winding mountain trails and dusty desert paths on your all-terrain vehicle, four-wheeler or dirtbike is one of life's greatest pleasures for many people. But that off-road bliss can quickly turn to pain and regret if they neglect one very important thing before they head out: insurance.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

20 October Events to Attend in Salt Lake City

With the smell of fall leaves in the air and a warm cup of pumpkin-spice-whatever in hand, it’s time to relish the autumn season. Our own salty city has plenty of events celebrating fall. Whether you’re itching to don your Halloween best, or prefer perusing spooky-themed goods, the following events offer something for everyone. Happy haunting!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

