Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'
A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
KSLTV
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Some cyclists and drivers said a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. The city uses chip seals on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. “It’s like a gravel...
kjzz.com
Crash on narrow I-80 forced lane closure; residual delays after morning bottleneck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on eastbound I-80 Wednesday morning left morning commuters moving at a snail's pace in Salt Lake City. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., forcing the closure of the left lane on the narrow highway on which thousands of vehicles travel each day.
kslnewsradio.com
Val Verda moves closer to annexation into North Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Val Verda, an unincorporated part of Davis County, met Wednesday night about the annexation of their neighborhood into North Salt Lake. Val Verda is just south of Bountiful and east of Highway 89. It is surrounded by Bountiful as well as North Salt Lake.
buildingsaltlake.com
Projects that were approved turn up for sale as market slows
In a possible sign of slowing in the red-hot Salt Lake City real estate market, the developer behind a mid-density residential project in the Liberty Wells neighborhood is planning to sell the property rather than develop it. The fall-through of the Cleveland Court project doesn’t come as a shock: the...
Salt Lake County narrowly passes resolution condemning the Little Cottonwood gondola
The Salt Lake County Council on Tuesday passed a resolution opposing the gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon, recently recommended by UDOT, to take skiers and snowboarders up to Snowbird and Alta ski resorts in the winter.
kslnewsradio.com
Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
kjzz.com
Nonprofit group says amateur car enthusiasts need designated track to curb street racing
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A non-profit organization believes that amateur car enthusiasts need a designated track to help curve dangerous street racing around Utah. “Through high school we always had Rocky Mountain Raceway. We’d go down to the midnight drags," said a North Ogden resident. Russell Taylor...
As winter approaches, Richardson Flat seen as short-term parking answer
What are Park City streets - and resort parking lots - going to look like this winter? If there’s consensus on anything, it’s that the coming season holds more than a few unknowns. With Park City Mountain charging for parking for the first time, city and council officials...
wvcjournal.com
Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City
Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
890kdxu.com
Police Search Plane After Note Found On SLC Airport Flight
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Police say they found no threats on board a Southwest Airlines flight after it arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport last night. Law enforcement searched the plane after a note with a threat was found by a passenger on the flight from San Jose. Passengers were held on board while officers and canine units cleared the plane. The airline now says the note was a non-credible threat and that standard procedure was followed, including keeping the plane away from the terminal while it was searched.
SCAM: Washington Terrace man going door-to-door ‘checking water quality’
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about a man who has reportedly been going door-to-door in Washington Terrace claiming he is with a construction company, checking water quality and needs access to the home. WCSO put out a scam alert Wednesday morning, stating that they received […]
ksl.com
Off-roading Utah: What you need to know about insurance and popular fall trails
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. Ripping and roaring through Utah's winding mountain trails and dusty desert paths on your all-terrain vehicle, four-wheeler or dirtbike is one of life's greatest pleasures for many people. But that off-road bliss can quickly turn to pain and regret if they neglect one very important thing before they head out: insurance.
ksl.com
$200,000 separation agreement with former SL superintendent sheds no light on departure
SALT LAKE CITY — With public focus trained on the appointment of an interim superintendent Tuesday night, the Salt Lake City Board of Education also approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III — the state's first Black superintendent, who held the post only briefly — totaling more than $200,000.
saltlakemagazine.com
20 October Events to Attend in Salt Lake City
With the smell of fall leaves in the air and a warm cup of pumpkin-spice-whatever in hand, it’s time to relish the autumn season. Our own salty city has plenty of events celebrating fall. Whether you’re itching to don your Halloween best, or prefer perusing spooky-themed goods, the following events offer something for everyone. Happy haunting!
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
