ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, CT

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visits Durham business to kick off National Manufacturing Month

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvMT6_0iKa2HAr00

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz stopped by Chapman Manufacturing in Durham to kick off the start of National Manufacturing Month on Monday.

The business, which is woman-owned, created screwdriver sets. Bysiewicz toured the facility and discussed how many women are in the industry.

Only one in four STEM jobs are held by women, and Bysiewicz wants to encourage more to enter the fields.

“Manufacturing jobs are STEM jobs,” she said. “They’re among the highest-paying jobs in Connecticut. Women are great at these jobs.”

She will continue visiting different manufacturers throughout the month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Connecticut childcare workers eligible for appreciation bonus payments

(WTNH) – Childcare workers in Connecticut are now eligible for appreciation bonus payments. Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding for the payments. Childcare providers in Connecticut who provide safe and nurturing care to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers are eligible for the payment. Individual bonuses will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Durham, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Durham, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Sports
i95 ROCK

Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented

Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Bysiewicz
WTNH

Connecticut is using a command center to crack down on school threats

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A command center in Middletown has become the state’s epicenter for cracking down on school threats. The Connecticut Intelligence Center works as a clearinghouse for information from the state, all the way up to the federal level. It handles everything from terrorist threats to school threats to assure that the right […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Chapman Manufacturing#Stem#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
cimsec.org

Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns

On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Annual security reports show snapshot of Connecticut university crimes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crime at Connecticut universities campuses has begun returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to data released this week about the 2021 calendar year. Universities are required by law to post annual campus crime and fire data by the beginning of October for the previous year. The reports include information on crimes, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTNH

Hartford’s Prince Tech closed Wednesday due to staffing shortages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A.I. Prince Technical School in Hartford is closed Wednesday due to staffing shortages, according to school officials. Officials said the administration is working with the central office to create a stable schedule to eliminate the impact of staff shortages. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy