ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Guest Column: The buzz about bees

By Claire Moody, Tillamook Beekeepers Assoc.
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNBy7_0iKa2BsV00

Some bugs are just a nuisance. For me right now, it’s the yellow jackets and bald face hornets. To be honest, I have a few honey bees that aren’t too friendly but then I cause them a lot of trouble.

Early on I didn’t know to reduce the hive entrance to about an inch in September. It’s robbing season. Foragers are having a tough time meeting their nectar quota and so they start robbing from each other, mostly from weak colonies. What’s a weak colony? Ten to fifteen thousand bees. What’s a normal colony this time of year? About thirty thousand.

You probably remember that I told you each colony has a unique smell given off by the queen. The guard bees at the door know whether a bee coming in is one of theirs or a robber. It’s easier for them to protect the colony if the entrance is small, thus the reason for reducing it now.

I’ve lost colonies to yellow jackets and others have lost them to bald faced hornets. Sometimes, albeit rarely, the colony gets so bothered by the invaders that they “abscond”. The entire colony takes off. What a surprise for us when one day we have bees and the next day we don’t. You’ve got to be tough to be a beekeeper. For the most part we are not in control of what those girls decide to do. Those that abscond this time of the year don’t have a chance of surviving. No home. No winter food stores.

The life cycle of a colony is for the queen to lay about fifteen hundred eggs a day in the late spring when pollen and nectar are prevalent. They need lots and lots and lots of bees, 50 to 70,000 bees, to bring in enough food stores and prepare them for the long winter. By late September the colony pretty much has what it’s going to have. The queen is not laying a fraction of what she was laying. It’s time for her to make “winter bees”.

Winter bees are physiologically a little different than bees during the warm part of the year. They have a special, thick layer of fat which allows them to live six months versus the six weeks or less for summer bees. That fat is part of their food storage but also allows them to generate heat to keep the colony alive in cold weather.

There is no need for mating any more. September is the time for the colony to get rid of all its male bees, the drones. Because drones fly back and forth from the hive to a “drone congregation area” waiting for a virgin queen, they eat four times as much honey as a worker does in a day. The colony can’t afford that. So they kick the drones out. The “good old days” are over…

Believe it or not, the bees rearrange the hive for winter. They move honey they stored up above in honey supers down to the bottom box where the brood used to be raised. They need the honey to be right next to the cluster they will form when the temperatures drop.

I mentioned at the start of the article that we beekeepers cause the bees a lot of trouble, enough to make them quite angry at us. That’s because we take some of their honey in September and October. A strong, healthy colony with a great queen can make well over a hundred pounds of honey. It’s common for us to take about forty pounds from a single colony. There are a lot of factors that determine how much honey is in a hive. One is the amount of forage available to them. Cape Mears has very little forage. Nehalem has lots, for example.

The other big factor is the health of the colony. Bees are severely hampered by varroa mites and the diseases that result from the presence of varroa mites but that’s a discussion left for another time. Weak bees live shorter lives and make little honey.

Remember in addition to taking “an apple a day”, take your spoonful of local, raw honey. Check out the store on the website, www.tillamookbeekeepers.org to find sources.

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BHG

Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting

Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#In The Hive#A Colony
The Guardian

Specieswatch: the truth about the earwig

The earwig, Forficula auricularia, has been subject of malicious rumour for centuries – the claim that they burrow into your ear and eat your brains. In reality, they hide in dark places, away from predators, and come out at night to feed. During the autumn, they are often seen in daylight tumbling out of hideaways around the stalks of apples as the fruit is picked.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary: While I was watching pipit and cuckoo, so was something else

With my back to an oak tree in the last copse below Carneddi’s fridd wall, I focus my glass on a low branch where a tree pipit is feeding a young cuckoo. Pale green caterpillars dangling from the pipit’s bill contrast neatly with the pink of this foster parent’s lower mandible. The cuckoo, plump and ungainly, gorges itself and looks for more. The pipit flies up into the foliage to oblige, and swiftly returns with another neat rack of fuel for the immense journey to sub-Saharan Africa on which this youngster will soon embark.
ANIMALS
Clayton News Daily

RECIPE ROUNDUP: All about pumpkin

Pumpkin season begins around mid-September and lasts through October and November. Whether you plan to pick your own pumpkins, use store-bought pumpkin puree or if you find pumpkin at your local farmers market, these recipes will soon become your favorites.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Domaine

How to Use Neem Oil in Your Garden as a Natural Insecticide

It happens to the greenest-thumbed gardeners: you're admiring the juicy veggies or beautiful flowers you worked so hard to grow—and notice bugs chowing down on your precious plants/ We invest lots of time, love, and care into our gardens, and when they're threatened, we want to want to protect them.
GARDENING
Good News Network

Good Gardening Week 10: Fall Cleanup; Plus Hot Autumn Tips

Welcome back to Good Gardening! In our Week 9 discussion, we wanted to know how many of our Good Gardeners had a big fall harvest coming up. As always we took the conversation to social media to see what the response was like…. This week’s discussion represented my own autumn...
GARDENING
Dan Pfeifer

Getting Ready For Fall Birdwatching

I Have Juvenile Blue Jays and Northern Cardinals Visiting at the Feeder. Welcome back. It’s been a while since I’ve written a post about birds. The last article I shared regarding birds was back in March. During the summer, I am so busy gardening, vacationing, enjoying the pool, and doing other things. I don’t feed birds during the summer except for the hummingbirds. The hummingbirds have left for the year (they were having a feeding frenzy last week), so my focus will return to fall/winter feeder birds. Next year my goal is to photograph hummingbirds; I have never tried. I’m sure it will be both challenging and rewarding.
archziner.com

Autumn Good Luck Charms to Attract Success & Money (DIY)

Every plant has a special energy, and herbs have been used for centuries to improve a person’s life. This simple DIY using plants and flowers can actually help you deal with financial problems, achieve greater success, and attract good luck. How? There are many plants that can change lives for the better, including houseplants that bring wealth and happiness. Experts recommend tapping into the power of nature and taking walks through parks and forests to collect these plants capable of sparking the changes you aim to bring into your life. So, if you want to learn how to make these autumn good luck charms to attract success and money, just keep on reading:
GARDENING
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
2
Followers
449
Post
471
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy