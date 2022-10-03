ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Not a scene from a soap opera.’ Jury to decide if Mexican actor broke law with fatal punch

By David Ovalle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqYQB_0iKa1sHl00

Jurors will soon deliberate the fate of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle for the fatal punch landed on motorist Juan Ricardo Hernandez three years ago. And frame by frame, second by second, the surveillance video of the encounter will be key to their decision.

Lawyers on Monday urged jurors to interpret the clip in different ways.

Prosecutors urged jurors to convict Lyle of manslaughter, saying the video clearly shows Hernandez was walking back to his car after he got out at an intersection and berated the actor’s brother-in-law for poor driving. The young, fit Lyle ran at the 63-year-old Hernandez. One punch. Hernandez fell to the ground, cracked his skull on the road and died four days later in the hospital.

“This video is not a scene from a soap opera. It’s not a scene from a movie. It’s not rehearsed. It’s not scripted. It’s real,” prosecutor Gabriela Alfaro told jurors on Monday during closing arguments. “It shows you what he was feeling was not fear. It was anger. It was not necessary to protect himself or anyone in that car.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dpvfg_0iKa1sHl00
Miami, Florida, October 3, 2022 - Prosecuting attorney Gabriela Alfaro, makes the closing arguments for the State during the trial ofPablo Lyle in Miami-Dade Criminal Court. Pablo Lyle is accused of killing 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage incident in 2019. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

But the actor’s defense attorney instead ripped Hernandez as the instigator, starting with the man banging on the driver’s side of the Lyle family’s SUV, terrifying the young children inside. “Looking over the video, Mr. Hernandez is trying to open that door,” defense attorney Philip Reizenstein told jurors.

When Lyle got out, the lawyer said, he saw Hernandez walking away and had no idea if he might return to his car to grab a weapon. It was a split-second decision, made to defend his family, he said. “You watch the video, you decide if for Pablo, this was a role to play, if he was acting,” Reizenstein said.

READ MORE: Mexican actor killed Cuban man. Cultural, class divide raise concerns in a Miami trial

Attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Monday, setting the stage for a Miami jury to decide whether Lyle is guilty of manslaughter in a case that has captivated the public across Florida and Latin America. The 6-person jury will return on Tuesday to deliberate. If convicted, Lyle faces to 15 years in prison.

His defense team rested its case on Monday, with the actor himself declining to take the stand in his own defense.

Lyle, 35, was a veteran if still up-and-coming actor in Mexico, the star of several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” But even as career was derailed, his notoriety grew after his fatal encounter with Hernandez on a Miami roadway on March 31, 2019.

That day, Lyle and his family were in a SUV headed back to Miami International Airport on March 31, 2019, after a 10-day vacation visiting family. He was being driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, who got off on the wrong exit and cut off Hernandez while trying to get to a left lane to make a U-turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTRcO_0iKa1sHl00
Miami, Florida, October 3, 2022 - Attorney for the defense, Phillip Reizenstein, makes final arguments in the trial of Pablo Lyle in Miami Dade Criminal Court. Pablo Lyle is accused of killing 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage incident in 2019. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Hernandez honked his horn, pulled up behind Delfino at the intersection, got out and approached the SUV. Delfino got out and the two argued briefly, before the SUV began rolling into the intersection because it was not in park.

Delfino ran back to the SUV, while Lyle had gotten out to try and stop the rolling. That’s when he ran at Hernandez and punched him — in his interview with Miami police, Lyle later said he was “anxious.”

Prosecutors have downplayed Hernandez’s actions, saying he “merely” wanted to voice his “discontent” — and the video does not show him trying to get into the SUV. They also pointed out that Hernandez raised his hands up trying to defend himself in the split second before the punch.

“If I’m not telling you to like that the victim got out of his car, but you heard from officers that this was not a crime, and he didn’t put his hands on anyone,” prosecutor Shawn Abuhoff said.

But the defense lawyer said the state was minimizing Hernandez’s unwarranted aggression, and pointed to Lyle’s wife’s testimony that the children inside the SUV were hysterical at the man’s banging and cursing.

“They want to paint [Hernandez] in a particular way because they don’t like the facts,” Reizenstein said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173ipP_0iKa1sHl00
Miami, Florida, October 3, 2022 - Pablo Lyle’ wife, Ana Araujo, second from right, listens to arguments along with other family and relatives of Mr. Lyle in Miami Dade Criminal Court. Pablo Lyle is accused of killing 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage incident in 2019. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.“Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on "La sombra del pasado." Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Lyle
CBS LA

Mother arrested after boy unable to communicate is found in Huntington Beach

Police say they have arrested the mother of a boy who was found alone in Huntington Beach.The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. He is unable to communicate, police said.Kimberly Kalafatic, 46, of Huntington Beach, was arrested late Monday morning on suspicion of child endangerment, a short time after police had sought the public's help to identify the boy, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.When they found him near Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, police circulated a photo of the boy, between 10-13 years old, stating that his identity was not known and he was "unable to communicate."By late morning, police reported that "detectives located the child's family and arrested the child's guardian."Authorities later determined that the guardian was the boy's mother, Cuchilla said."The investigation is ongoing, and the child remains safely in the custody of Orange County Social Services," police said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who shared the post and called in tips."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Miami Dade#Soap Opera#Attorneys#Mexican#State
wegotthiscovered.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
hotnewhiphop.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy