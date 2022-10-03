Read full article on original website
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
lootpress.com
18-wheeler rollover reported in Summersville off Route 19
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An 18-wheeler rollover on Route 19 is causing some delays this morning. The Summersville Fire Department says they are on the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on US Route 19 south on billboard straight. Traffic is reduced to one lane at this time. No injuries...
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
woay.com
WVDEP hosting 13 free tire collection events statewide through October and November
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events through October and November. Individuals can dispose of up to ten tires per person. The tires must be off the rims. Additionally, WVDEP will...
wchsnetwork.com
CAMC Foundation receives over $87,000 from state Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation Hospitality House has received a sizable check to benefit its services courtesy of the state Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Riley Moore joined Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) President and CEO Dave Ramsey and CAMC Foundation President Bryan...
WDTV
Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent drowning on the Gauley is prompting the National Park Service (NPS) and other experts to share some water safety tips. In June of 2022, WVVA spoke with Bryant Baker, a raft guide for Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Baker gave an inside look into the responsibilities placed on river guides.
Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Chemical Valley Featured In Film Documentaries
West Virginia’s community of Institute is featured in two documentaries that examine environmental safety and accountability. The mini-documentaries are part of the series “Films for Our Future” and are hosted by Our Future West Virginia and the North Carolina production company, Working Films. Chemical Valley follows the...
Metro News
A fast start to the 2022 archery season for a Logan County hunter
LAKE, W.Va. — Although West Virginia bow hunters are eagerly waiting on the rut, for Jordan Hayes of Lake, West Virginia the hay is in the barn. “A dream come true,” is how he described his hunt in a September 28th post on Facebook. Hayes gripped the massive...
Firefighters say fire in abandoned Charleston building allegedly set by squatters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews put out a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Charleston this afternoon. According to Metro 911, the fire broke out around 1:32 p.m. in the 500 block of Capitol Street near Christopher Street. Firefighters say the building was abandoned. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene and says […]
unusualplaces.org
Decide if Mothman is Fact or Fiction in Point Pleasant, West Virginia
On a chilly November night in 1966, two couples were driving towards a World War II munitions plant that West Virginia locals referred to as the TNT area. Both couples spotted a frightful winged creature with eyes that flashed red when exposed to light. The couples claimed that a large, menacing creature with a sizable wingspan followed their car as they sped away from the TNT area.
32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
Bridge Day kicks off one week from today; find out what you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final countdown to West Virginia’s largest single-day festival – Bridge Day 2022 – is officially on! Get ready for in-your-face excitement brought to you by the professional BASE jumpers and rappelers. But before attending Bridge Day, it’s important to know the...
wchsnetwork.com
The love of cars brings gearheads together for another Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vehicles of all makes, models and years began packing the Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston Thursday to kick off one of the largest car shows in West Virginia — the 2022 Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop. Around 700 cars total from 10 states are expected...
West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
woay.com
Capito announces CDS awards to upgrade Thomas Health System’s Imaging Equipment and Cancer Infusion Center
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced Thomas Health Systems will receive $5,995,000 to install new imaging equipment at Thomas Memorial Hospital, The Ashton Clinic, and St. Francis Hospital. Funds will also support the modernization of Thomas Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Infusion Center. Capito requested the...
War hero turned local business owner opens doors to Dog Tag Cafe at Crossroads Mall
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Crossroads Mall has been unwavering as of late in its acquisition of local ventures, providing storefront foundations for businesses which stand to collectively serve as the backbone of the local community. The latest addition to the Mount Hope location is the Dog Tag...
WSAZ
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is officially underway! Gates opened at 9 a.m. in Milton this morning, Thursday, Oct. 6. The event features several fun activities for the whole family including arts and crafts, and even a petting zoo! Of course you can’t forget all of the pumpkin-themed treats and […]
