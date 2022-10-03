ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

18-wheeler rollover reported in Summersville off Route 19

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An 18-wheeler rollover on Route 19 is causing some delays this morning. The Summersville Fire Department says they are on the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on US Route 19 south on billboard straight. Traffic is reduced to one lane at this time. No injuries...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
WDTV

Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent drowning on the Gauley is prompting the National Park Service (NPS) and other experts to share some water safety tips. In June of 2022, WVVA spoke with Bryant Baker, a raft guide for Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Baker gave an inside look into the responsibilities placed on river guides.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Chemical Valley Featured In Film Documentaries

West Virginia’s community of Institute is featured in two documentaries that examine environmental safety and accountability. The mini-documentaries are part of the series “Films for Our Future” and are hosted by Our Future West Virginia and the North Carolina production company, Working Films. Chemical Valley follows the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
unusualplaces.org

Decide if Mothman is Fact or Fiction in Point Pleasant, West Virginia

On a chilly November night in 1966, two couples were driving towards a World War II munitions plant that West Virginia locals referred to as the TNT area. Both couples spotted a frightful winged creature with eyes that flashed red when exposed to light. The couples claimed that a large, menacing creature with a sizable wingspan followed their car as they sped away from the TNT area.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
LAVALETTE, WV
woay.com

Capito announces CDS awards to upgrade Thomas Health System’s Imaging Equipment and Cancer Infusion Center

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced Thomas Health Systems will receive $5,995,000 to install new imaging equipment at Thomas Memorial Hospital, The Ashton Clinic, and St. Francis Hospital. Funds will also support the modernization of Thomas Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Infusion Center. Capito requested the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is officially underway! Gates opened at 9 a.m. in Milton this morning, Thursday, Oct. 6. The event features several fun activities for the whole family including arts and crafts, and even a petting zoo! Of course you can’t forget all of the pumpkin-themed treats and […]
MILTON, WV

