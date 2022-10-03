ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player

One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

3 bold roster moves the Dodgers need to make before NLDS

Coming off the most regular-season wins in franchise history, the Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to make another World Series push to win their eighth championship in franchise history. It doesn’t matter how many games the team won before the postseason, though; all that matters is that they win 11 games in mid-to-late October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
