This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Chilly Relationship With Another All-Time Lakers Legend
Kind of a depressing update, honestly.
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Sporting News
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward
Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Lakers Rumors: Joey Buss & Jesse Buss Taking On Larger Roles Within Organization
Because of the recent struggles of the Los Angeles Lakers on the court, the front office has come under intense scrutiny. Rob Pelinka is the head man in the front office with owner Jeanie Buss obviously playing a large role as well, but many questioned the involvement of Kurt and Linda Rambis, who reportedly had a big say in decisions too.
This Grizzlies-Suns Trade Sends Mikal Bridges To Memphis
Some people go about their business quietly. Some people are serious. They clock in, work, clock out, go home and enjoy the company of their loved one(s). NBA teams are no different. Other people can’t seem to avoid drama. They’ll usually tell you that they don’t like it. Sure. We...
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
Lakers News: Did Russell Westbrook Make Sports Illustrated's NBA Top 100?
He finished at No. 65 for ESPN this year...
Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player
One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
Mavs' Preseason Win Over Thunder: 4 Big Observations
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the OKC Thunder in their preseason opener. Here are some observations from the performance.
Lakers News: Small Ball L.A. Falls To Phoenix In OT
LeBron James rounds into regular season form.
Chimezie Metu on Kings building off preseason win over Lakers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Chimezie Metu talks about the high competitive spirit in training camp, the versatility of KZ Okpala, the preseason opening victory over the Lakers and the days of camp leading up to the second exhibition game on Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
Dallas Cowboys elite safety trio looks to reshape Dallas defense
The Dallas Cowboys defense stands third in the NFL. Loaded with young ascending talent, it only stands to get better as the season wears on. They’ve reduced the points-against each week of the season, and as they welcome back some familiar faces, they stand to only get better. One...
3 bold roster moves the Dodgers need to make before NLDS
Coming off the most regular-season wins in franchise history, the Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to make another World Series push to win their eighth championship in franchise history. It doesn’t matter how many games the team won before the postseason, though; all that matters is that they win 11 games in mid-to-late October.
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Back the Bats in Cardinals-Phillies, Expect Early Runs in Padres-Mets)
Playoff baseball gives off a feeling similar to the first few days of the NCAA basketball tournament, when games tip off in the late morning and go all the way through the evening. The next day, you get to get up, place more bets, and do it again. This year's...
MLB・
USC placed behind UCLA in USA TODAY Sports re-rank of FBS teams
Although Caleb Williams and No. 6 (USA TODAY Coaches Poll ranking) USC never trailed against Arizona State, the Trojans also couldn’t pull away during a fairly average first half. “Average” is measured by the Trojans’ newly ambitious standards under coach Lincoln Riley. Williams and the Trojans...
