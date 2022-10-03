Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez SR-246 Beautification Project Breaks Ground
Caltrans broke ground on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification Project on SR-246 near Santa Ynez on Thursday morning. Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins, Santa Ynez Bank of Chumash Indians Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn, State Senator Monique Limon, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Principal Michael Niehoff were in attendance on the site of the future Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center.
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Stearns Wharf 150th Celebration This Saturday
To celebrate the 150th birthday of Stearns Wharf, a grand birthday bash is planned for Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 am to 7:15pm. This iconic structure, which has served as Santa Barbara’s front door, the birthplace of an industry, and the community’s plank park, will be honored by cannon battles with a tall ship, an Opera performance, live music by Tequila Mockingbird and they Double Wide Kings, Santa Barbara’s Yacht Club Parade of Fleet, Clam Chowder tastings by all the restaurants, a little history, fireworks, and a lot of fun.
Santa Barbara Edhat
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Moves to Next Phase
The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is on to the next phase following Council’s approval [Tuesday] night, October 4, 2022, of the environmental document (Mitigated Negative Declaration). More than 15 speakers turned out to the Special Council Meeting to voice their support for the project and a petition with more than 700 signatures urging councilmembers to approve it in time to meet grant deadlines was submitted. With Council’s approval, the project has now reached the end of the environmental review and conceptual design phase. Now the project will move to the design phase which includes permitting, design, and right of way.
Santa Barbara Independent
From the Family of Lady Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy in the way that brands come to identify the thing — to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Home With a Secret Garden
Standing on the sidewalk in front of the charming white picket fence at 317 West Micheltorena Street, there is little indication of the lush foliage that inhabits much of the home’s backyard. The yard was bare when Grace and Woodie Wilde (pronounced WILL-dee) bought the house in the mid-1980s. Little by little, and on a tight budget, they filled the backyard with many species of plants that thrive in our climate. Sitting on a small bench amid the greenery, it’s possible to imagine you are in a tropical forest. Another small home — a former carriage house — is located at the back of the 200-foot-deep property and is accessed by an alley that extends to Castillo Street.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday
A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Wildfire Preparedness Exposition Scheduled for Oct 14-15
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to invite the community and local media to attend the second 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Exposition October 14-15, 2022. Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council in partnership with the UCSB Wildfire Prevention and Policy Lecture Series is hosting the Exposition. The Event will be held at the Direct Relief building, 6100 Wallace Becknell Road in Goleta. There will be family friendly exhibits, activities, presentations, and will feature a panel of speakers.
Veterans Stand Down event this month in Santa Maria
Homeless and at-risk veterans will get a helping hand at the upcoming Veterans Stand Down event in Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Move to Banning Natural Gas
By a 3-2 majority, the county supervisors took the first step toward banning the use of natural gas in new residential and commercial developments in hopes of lessening the county’s cumulative greenhouse-gas footprint. Natural gas used for cooking and heating, the supervisors were told by their sustainability experts, accounts for fully one-third of the county’s carbon emissions, and natural gas — methane — is 25 times more environmentally destructive when it comes to climate change. There was considerable debate by dueling public stakeholders, but the outcome was never in doubt. The supervisors’ action puts the county on track to get ahead of new state rules and regulations soon to take effect, but only by a few years. The real fight will be over possible exemptions. Andy Caldwell of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture & Business asked that agricultural operations be exempt. Activists with a host of environmental organizations argued there was little time left for the supervisors to act, given the pace of climate change. Natural gas, they noted, increased asthma in young children by 40 percent.
syvnews.com
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Colorized 1890 Mission Photo
Here's a 1890 Riviera view of the Mission looking west. The tree line in the background is Mission Creek, and I believe the house in the background is approximately on today's De La Vina St. If any readers have pre-WWII non-commercial B&W photographs of Santa Barbara and vicinity with structures...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Today is Clean Air Day!
Santa Barbara County Air PollutionControl District (APCD) encourages Santa Barbara County residents to participate in California Clean Air Day on October 5. California Clean AirDay is both a statewide effort and a local opportunity to learn more about our air quality, celebrate successes, and join together for continued progress. This...
sitelinesb.com
What Will Happen to the SBPD Building When the New Building Is Completed?
I know the city is working on a new building for the Santa Barbara Police Department. Once it’s finished, what will happen to the current building on E. Figueroa Street? —A. “There has been nothing decided as of yet, but city staff is looking at several ideas to...
mustangnews.net
A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street
After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift
Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Arroyo Grande the week of Sep. 25?
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande increased in the past week to $487. That’s $42 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Arroyo Grande was $464. The most...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
New Times
LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO
Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
