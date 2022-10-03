ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Large house fire burns in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large house fire is burning in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

West Texas Round Up for Rehab Sale

The Annual West Texas Roundup for Rehab Sale will be held Wednesday, October 5th at the Coleman Livestock Auction barn. The sale will begin at 11:00am and will include all kinds of items donated for this auction, as well as cattle. For more information call 325-625-4191.
City
Coleman, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early’s Madden Wise achieves a State Fair of Texas first

EARLY – A feat never before accomplished in the history of the State Fair of Texas now belongs to Early 16-year-old sophomore Madden Wise. Over the last week, Wise became the first person to be awarded Grand Champion Market Goat and Grand Champion Market Lamb in the same year at the State Fair.
EARLY, TX
LoneStar 92

An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.

The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Mid-Season Check-In and #9 Tolar @ #6 Coleman - PREVIEW

We sit here on the eve of the biggest game of the season, up to this point, as the Tolar Rattlers, the #9 2A Div. I team in the State of Texas, travel inside the walls of Hufford Field to battle against our #6 Bluecats. Everything to know about Tolar:
COLEMAN, TX
ktxs.com

Fire breaks out at home in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Samuel Thompson, 68

Samuel Thompson, 68, passed away on September 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Samuel Thompson was born on February 16, 1954, in Tuscon, AZ, to Curtis “Gail” Thompson and Lois “Jane” Vest. He married Paula Gresham on September 14, 2013, at their home. Samuel was an avid...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club

A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
koxe.com

Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman

Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Roger Douglas Keeney, 80

Roger Douglas Keeney, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
FOX West Texas

Lawn man dies in two-vehicle crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A 75-year-old Lawn man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening just half a mile north of Lawn. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Juan Lucio Torres, 75, of Lawn, was stopped in the inside southbound lane of US Hwy 84 without lights activated on his pickup truck. The report says Brittany Amber Esquivel of Pflugerville was traveling south on Hwy 84 on the inside lane approaching Torres' truck. Esquivel did not see the truck and hit it from behind.
LAWN, TX

