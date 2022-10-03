Read full article on original website
Related
City of Clyde to host first Oktoberfest, announces entertainment lineup
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde is set to host its first ever Oktoberfest next weekend! This German-based festival will have food, entertainment, games, vendors, bouncy festival and more. With more than two dozen vendors next weekend, there will be no lack in choice-of-food, such as sweet apple strudels and brats with sauerkraut, […]
HAPPENING NOW: Large house fire burns in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large house fire is burning in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is […]
colemantoday.com
West Texas Round Up for Rehab Sale
The Annual West Texas Roundup for Rehab Sale will be held Wednesday, October 5th at the Coleman Livestock Auction barn. The sale will begin at 11:00am and will include all kinds of items donated for this auction, as well as cattle. For more information call 325-625-4191.
Did you win from Texas Lottery Tuesday night? $25,000 winning ticket sold in West Central Texas
If you're checking your lottery tickets from Tuesday, you may want to turn your attention to a certain Texas Lottery game, especially if you're in West Central Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
brownwoodnews.com
Early’s Madden Wise achieves a State Fair of Texas first
EARLY – A feat never before accomplished in the history of the State Fair of Texas now belongs to Early 16-year-old sophomore Madden Wise. Over the last week, Wise became the first person to be awarded Grand Champion Market Goat and Grand Champion Market Lamb in the same year at the State Fair.
Abilene Woman Arrested for Trick or Treating at 4:00 in the Morning
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Boy, do I miss trick or treating. The fact that I could put on a costume, grab a bag or bucket, and go from door-to-door asking for candy and it’s totally acceptable is awesome. However, there are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.
The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
colemantoday.com
Mid-Season Check-In and #9 Tolar @ #6 Coleman - PREVIEW
We sit here on the eve of the biggest game of the season, up to this point, as the Tolar Rattlers, the #9 2A Div. I team in the State of Texas, travel inside the walls of Hufford Field to battle against our #6 Bluecats. Everything to know about Tolar:
Abilene’s Wylie community celebrates life of 23-year-old former WHS football star killed in Wyoming wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 23-year-old Cason Grant, who was best known as a former football captain for Wylie High School, was killed in a rollover crash in Converse County, Wyoming over the weekend. As his family prepares to lay the young man to rest, the Wylie community has displayed an incredible show of support towards […]
ktxs.com
Fire breaks out at home in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
Samuel Thompson, 68
Samuel Thompson, 68, passed away on September 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Samuel Thompson was born on February 16, 1954, in Tuscon, AZ, to Curtis “Gail” Thompson and Lois “Jane” Vest. He married Paula Gresham on September 14, 2013, at their home. Samuel was an avid...
brownwoodnews.com
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
UPDATE: AFD investigates large fire at South Abilene home with multiple occupants
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire in in the Sayles area of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke were visible even from the far south side of town. The fire, in the 400 block of Meander Street, was started around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to […]
Driver killed after slamming into wall outside Abilene restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed after slamming into a wall outside an Abilene restaurant Thursday morning. Hunter Pendergraft, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the parking lot of Rosa’s Tortilla Factory on the 1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd around 5:30 a.m., according to a press […]
colemantoday.com
Roger Douglas Keeney, 80
Roger Douglas Keeney, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
27-year-old Abilene man dies in single-vehicle crash on Judge Ely Blvd.
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man is dead after a crash in north Abilene Thursday, Oct. 6. Abilene Police Department officers responded to a major motor vehicle collision at approximately 5:30 a.m. in a business parking lot in the 1000 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard. The driver of...
Lawn man dies in two-vehicle crash
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A 75-year-old Lawn man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening just half a mile north of Lawn. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Juan Lucio Torres, 75, of Lawn, was stopped in the inside southbound lane of US Hwy 84 without lights activated on his pickup truck. The report says Brittany Amber Esquivel of Pflugerville was traveling south on Hwy 84 on the inside lane approaching Torres' truck. Esquivel did not see the truck and hit it from behind.
Comments / 0