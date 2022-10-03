Read full article on original website
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar...
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of bodies found in Kharkiv after Russian retreat; Zaporizhzhia death toll rises to 11
Bodies of 534 civilians including 19 children were found after Russian troops left; at least 15 people are still missing in Zaporizhzhia
Daniels says she can overcome funding disadvantage in 10th District race against Perry
Editor’s Note: For information on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. Democratic Congressional candidate Shamaine Daniels acknowledges that in the final weeks of her campaign she’ll have to spend carefully, with no money for “bells and whistles.”...
Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks
Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted. The landmark challenge was even significant enough to be included in U.S. President Joe Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, according to anonymous officials cited by...
Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since Cuban Missile Crisis: Biden
NEW YORK — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
665 personnel left the FBI over misconduct in two decades, whistleblower says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. senator is pressing the FBI for more information after a whistleblower alleged that an internal review found 665 FBI personnel have resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes over the past two decades. The whistleblower told the office of Iowa Sen. Chuck...
