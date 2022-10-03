ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar...
Daniels says she can overcome funding disadvantage in 10th District race against Perry

Editor’s Note: For information on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. Democratic Congressional candidate Shamaine Daniels acknowledges that in the final weeks of her campaign she’ll have to spend carefully, with no money for “bells and whistles.”...
Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted. The landmark challenge was even significant enough to be included in U.S. President Joe Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, according to anonymous officials cited by...
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

