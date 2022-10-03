ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

ouraynews.com

State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital

Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

STATION ALERT: KKCO is now back on the air.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Service has been restored to all KKCO stations. The broadcast is being run from a lower-power backup transmitter, and viewers may have issues getting a signal lock or experience quality issues. If you do, try scanning for channel 11.11 for better signal reception. Viewers still...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Halloween Events In Grand Junction 2022

Halloween is a fun time in Grand Junction and there are lots of ways to celebrate whether you are a big kid or a small kid. Of course, Halloween is big business. Americans spend about $8 billion every year on costumes, candy, and decorations. And have you seen the price of candy lately? If you are doing costumes - kid or adult -- the days of $10 costumes are long gone. Between the candy and costumes, you might have to skip a couple of meals in order to pay for it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Proposition 123 for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The median price for a home went up 20 percent between August 2021 and August 2022. Now, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is pushing for Proposition 123 which will allow more affordable housing here in the Grand Valley. Prop. 123 was approved earlier this year to be on November’s ballot. Mayor Stout says if this is voter-approved, it will make housing more affordable, lower rent, and build more affordable housing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has announced a new special event for Grand Junction residents and visitors, called Water Lights at Night. The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, at the Butterfly Pond at Las Colonias Park.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bird flu cases again on the rise in Colorado, with new cases in Mesa, Weld counties

Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — a disease that can wipe out an entire flock of birds in just three days — are once again on the rise in Colorado. The National Veterinary Service Laboratory confirmed new cases of the bird flu at the end of September, including at an egg laying facility in Weld County with more than 1.1 million chickens.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction’s Pro Tips for Enjoying a Trip to Moab, Utah

Grand Junction's high desert playground continues just across the state line in Utah with two incredible National Parks that are both bucket list destinations you will love. Exploring Moab, visiting the Arches National Park, or checking out Canyonlands National Park are great ways to spend a weekend outdoors. Below we asked you for your tips for visiting Moab. If you have some great advice that will help others enjoy their stay even more then drop a comment on our station app or the KEKB Facebook page.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed

With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Karma!. Karma is ten-year-old petite Pitbull. Although she is a senior dog, Karma has the energy of a young dog. She doesn’t get along well with other dogs and would do best in a home with older adults who have the time for her.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

