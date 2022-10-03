A Matewan man was arrested following a chase that police said at one point led to him trying to run over an officer. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 22, Deputies L. Thomas and M. Tiller attempted to stop a man later identified as Dewey Edward Perry, 32, who was driving a 1997 model Mercury in the Beech Creek area with expired tags.

MINGO COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO