NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menuJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
Police: 1 arrested for robbery, attempted murder at Smart and Final
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
Men arrested on suspicion of practicing target shooting in San Pablo park
San Pablo police arrested two men suspected of practicing target shooting in Davis Park early Tuesday. ShotSpotter technology alerted police to 5 gunshots at the San Pablo park, which was “especially concerning” as the park is near homes, police said. Officers arrived within second and stopped two men...
Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
Suspects arrested for firing into a crowd in East Palo Alto
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 10, the East Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said two shooters fired into a crowd of people, but nobody was hit. Police responded to 1959 Manhattan Avenue around 11:16 p.m. the night of the […]
Press Banner
SV High Students Arrested After Critically Injuring Homeless Man
Two students were arrested at Scotts Valley High School Monday by Scotts Valley Police Department officers, as part of a joint investigation with the Santa Cruz Police Department into the assault of a homeless man. The boys—a 16-year-old resident of Scotts Valley and a 14-year-old who lives in Santa Cruz—were...
Man charged with hate crimes for attacking, robbing more than dozen Bay Area Hindu women
In some cases, it's believed he broke women's arms and beat their husbands for their gold jewelry, which are a sacred part of Hindu culture. With a number of Indian holidays and festivals coming up, spreading awareness is crucial, according to the Hindu American Foundation.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Lyft driver describes terrifying attack by passenger while going 70mph
Zelia says 10 minutes into the trip, the male passenger violently grabbed her from behind. She was driving 70 miles an hour on the freeway, losing control of her vehicle.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say
On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
news24-680.com
Sun Valley Mall Locked Down, Man Reportedly Carrying A Weapon
UPDATE: The suspect, who had appeared agitated and talking to himself during the incident, was taken into custody without incident at 4:40 p.m., dropping his bag. It is not currently known if he was armed. Shoppers were evacuated and heavily armed officers from Concord and Pleasant Hill cordoned off a...
rwcpulse.com
Man charged with hate crimes, robberies against South Asian women
A man who allegedly ripped the necklaces from the necks of 14 South Asian women has been charged with robbery and hate crimes, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Monday, Oct. 3. Lathan Johnson, 37, of East Palo Alto, allegedly attacked the women over...
KTVU FOX 2
Authorities seize over two dozen dogs from San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Animal Control officers and deputies with the sheriff's department were seen taking an estimated 30 dogs out of a home Wednesday morning.The seizure happened at a home on Olmstead Street near McLaren Park and the 101/280 interchange not far from Visitation Valley. SF Animal Control said they were called out after neighbors complained about the noise and smells coming from the home. The resident said she didn't intend to have so many animals, but the dogs kept having puppies and it got away from her. She claimed she was working to re-house the animals herself."I just started with two and they just kept having babies," she said. "You know, they multiply so fast. I don't know if they're going to charge me to get my dogs back. I want some of them back." The San Francisco Department of Animal Care and Control said this is an ongoing criminal investigation. All of the dogs are in their protective custody and being examined by shelter veterinarians.They added that none of the dogs are currently available for adoption.
Oakland family mourns father shot, killed trying to stop catalytic converter theft
"You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" The family of a man shot and killed outside of his house says he was trying to stop catalytic converter thieves.
Sheriff seeks help find missing 13-year-old East Bay girl
Officials are calling on the public to help find a missing 13-year-old girl, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Family Seeks Justice for Mother Killed in Walnut Creek Hit-and-Run
A South Bay father and his three children are asking for justice after a hit-and-run took their mother’s life. Chung Thuy Le, 44, of Milpitas was struck and killed about 7 p.m. Saturday as she was walking from the nail salon she owned to her car in Walnut Creek.
60-Year-Old Susan Chavez Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the Pacifica Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Mateo County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Skyline, between Hickey Boulevard and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man arrested in San Leandro after allegedly firing shot at police
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police. San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 […]
