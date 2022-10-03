ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
KRON4 News

Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
KRON4 News

Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested for firing into a crowd in East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 10, the East Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said two shooters fired into a crowd of people, but nobody was hit. Police responded to 1959 Manhattan Avenue around 11:16 p.m. the night of the […]
Press Banner

SV High Students Arrested After Critically Injuring Homeless Man

Two students were arrested at Scotts Valley High School Monday by Scotts Valley Police Department officers, as part of a joint investigation with the Santa Cruz Police Department into the assault of a homeless man. The boys—a 16-year-old resident of Scotts Valley and a 14-year-old who lives in Santa Cruz—were...
californiaexaminer.net

Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say

On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
news24-680.com

Sun Valley Mall Locked Down, Man Reportedly Carrying A Weapon

UPDATE: The suspect, who had appeared agitated and talking to himself during the incident, was taken into custody without incident at 4:40 p.m., dropping his bag. It is not currently known if he was armed. Shoppers were evacuated and heavily armed officers from Concord and Pleasant Hill cordoned off a...
KTVU FOX 2

Police respond to Sunvalley Shopping Center

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police said their investigation at Sunvalley Shopping Center had concluded and that the mall has reopened for the evening. On Wednesday afternoon police said that officers were responding to the mall and had asked people to avoid the area. Police wrote on social media shortly after...
CBS San Francisco

Authorities seize over two dozen dogs from San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Animal Control officers and deputies with the sheriff's department were seen taking an estimated 30 dogs out of a home Wednesday morning.The seizure happened at a home on Olmstead Street near McLaren Park and the 101/280 interchange not far from Visitation Valley. SF Animal Control said they were called out after neighbors complained about the noise and smells coming from the home. The resident said she didn't intend to have so many animals, but the dogs kept having puppies and it got away from her. She claimed she was working to re-house the animals herself."I just started with two and they just kept having babies," she said. "You know, they multiply so fast. I don't know if they're going to charge me to get my dogs back. I want some of them back." The San Francisco Department of Animal Care and Control said this is an ongoing criminal investigation. All of the dogs are in their protective custody and being examined by shelter veterinarians.They added that none of the dogs are currently available for adoption. 
