ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout

One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision

With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
KFYR-TV

Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager Denise...
MINOT, ND
Citrus County Chronicle

Fan sues Patriots, says they ruined his Brady-signed flag

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots caused irreparable damage to a U.S. flag signed by Tom Brady by improperly displaying it in the team's hall of fame at Gillette Stadium, the flag's owner contends in a federal lawsuit. After it had been on display a couple of months,...
NFL
KFYR-TV

Former Minot State offensive lineman signed by New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (KMOT) - The New England Patriots signed former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, the team announced Wednesday. The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent in April. He did not make the cut for the Broncos 53-man roster. A former coach of Gutierrez told Your...
MINOT, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Braves get perfect injury update on Spencer Strider ahead of playoffs

The Atlanta Braves got a great update on pitcher Spencer Strider heading into the playoffs. Strider, a rookie, was one of the best stories in baseball this season. The added rest thanks to an NL East division victory should be enough time to allow Strider back on the mound in a best-of-5 playoff series. Strider’s been out since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, but that should chain by the start of the NLDS.
MLB
NESN

Patriots Odds: Bailey Zappe Rookie Of Year Prices Might Shock Fans

Not only does New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe have betting prices listed for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s actually among the group atop the betting board at one major sportsbook. It’s a rather development given Zappe was an afterthought during the first three weeks of the...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy