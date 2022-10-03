Read full article on original website
Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout
One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision
With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
Bill Belichick Reveals Previously Unknown Detail About Jamie Collins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Why did Jamie Collins languish in free agency for so long after last season? Why did it take so long for the Patriots to bring the veteran linebacker back for a fourth tour in New England?. We now might have an answer, thanks to Bill Belichick.
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager Denise...
Fan sues Patriots, says they ruined his Brady-signed flag
BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots caused irreparable damage to a U.S. flag signed by Tom Brady by improperly displaying it in the team's hall of fame at Gillette Stadium, the flag's owner contends in a federal lawsuit. After it had been on display a couple of months,...
Former Minot State offensive lineman signed by New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (KMOT) - The New England Patriots signed former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, the team announced Wednesday. The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent in April. He did not make the cut for the Broncos 53-man roster. A former coach of Gutierrez told Your...
Patriots quarterback situation murky as Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer deal with injuries
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The 1-3 Patriots may be down to one healthy quarterback this week. Early in Sunday’s game in Green Bay, Brian Hoyer left with a head injury, leaving rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to take the reins. He nearly led the Pats to victory. With Mac Jones...
Braves get perfect injury update on Spencer Strider ahead of playoffs
The Atlanta Braves got a great update on pitcher Spencer Strider heading into the playoffs. Strider, a rookie, was one of the best stories in baseball this season. The added rest thanks to an NL East division victory should be enough time to allow Strider back on the mound in a best-of-5 playoff series. Strider’s been out since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, but that should chain by the start of the NLDS.
Patriots Odds: Bailey Zappe Rookie Of Year Prices Might Shock Fans
Not only does New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe have betting prices listed for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s actually among the group atop the betting board at one major sportsbook. It’s a rather development given Zappe was an afterthought during the first three weeks of the...
